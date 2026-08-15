Arsenal-linked Victor Osimhen has sent some mixed messages over his Galatasaray future, as rumours continue to swirl about a Premier League switch.

For years, it looked like the Nigeria international would swap Napoli for Chelsea, only for the move to break down over his reported high wages.

Many eyebrows were raised when the former Lille striker joined Galatasaray on loan for the 2024-25 season, before making the move permanent last summer.

The 27-year-old has continued his prolific scoring ways by bagging 61 goals in just 75 matches, which has helped towards the Turkish giants winning the Super Lig twice and the Turkish Cup.

On Friday, the Nigerian – who has once again been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United – came off the bench and scored a brace to rescue his side a 2-2 draw against Corum FK in Super Lig action.

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In one instance, Osimhen suggested he was totally committed to Galatasaray, where his contract runs until 2029. But when asked about Premier League transfer rumours, he didn’t rule out a switch to the English top-flight.

He told Turkish outlet Gazete Pencere, “The team is also aware. I am ready to give everything for this club. This was an important match as a wake-up. It was also a wake-up call for the players. We have to give everything on the field.

“Our fans give incredible energy and always support us. We need to give back. We need to gain momentum before the Champions League. We need to fight very well from the next match.”

Osimhen then said on the transfer links, “There are always rumours during transfer seasons. I will focus on my job. I focus on my work. We’ll see and think about the future then.”

Rumours suggest Osimhen, who has also reportedly been discussed at Tottenham Hotspur, could be made available for around £60m but it seems senior officials at Galatasaray think otherwise.

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Galatasaray adamant about keeping Victor Osimhen

As per Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek, via The Metro, the Turkish team have no intention of selling Osimhen this summer.

Ozbek is said to have told his inner circle, “I will not say ‘yes’ to any transaction that will harm Galatasaray or not benefit Galatasaray.

“What I said about (Galatasaray winger) Baris Alper Yilmaz, I am now saying even more strongly about Osimhen. No matter how much the price is, I am not selling Osimhen.”

Arsenal are one of many teams eyeing up Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez. But as the Spanish team are hellbent on keeping the Argentina international, someone like Osimhen could come into play.

Yet again, though, signing the ex-Napoli star will not be easy.

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