Viktor Gyokeres is ‘edging closer’ to joining Arsenal and has told friends and family he expects to join the Premier League side, according to reports.

Sporting CP goal machine Gyokeres is one of two strikers Arsenal are considering signing this summer.

The Gunners are also interested in signing RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, who appears to be the club’s number-one choice ahead of Gyokeres.

With Leipzig holding firm on their £70–90million asking price, Mikel Arteta’s side could turn their full focus to signing the Swedish international from Portuguese champions Sporting.

The former Coventry City striker scored 54 goals in 52 games for Sporting last season, with the only real caveat being that he’s yet to play in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

MORE: Five Arsenal players Mikel Arteta must upgrade as Gunners stand still in transfer window

Sesko’s goal record might not come close to Gyokeres’, but he’s been playing in a tougher league and is only 22, with the potential to become the best striker in the world.

Gyokeres, 27, has a release clause worth £85m but can leave for less, with Sporting believed to be asking for £60–70m.

Arsenal are in dire need of a new striker and, according to talkSPORT, they are advancing in their pursuit of Gyokeres after being put off by Leipzig’s valuation of Sesko.

The report says the Swede ‘is edging closer to joining’ the Premier League giants, and journalist Alex Crook claims that the player’s close ones have been told that his expectation is that he’ll be an Arsenal player next season.

“I had a message 24 hours or so ago suggesting that Viktor Gyokeres has told friends and family he expects to join Arsenal,” Crook said on talkSPORT Breakfast.

“We know that Manchester United are interested in signing him as well — obviously there is that pre-existing relationship with Ruben Amorim.

“But Arsenal can offer Champions League football — and maybe a genuine tilt at the title next season.

“But Sporting are going to play hardball. There’s been a fallout between Gyokeres and the club, with his agent claiming there was a gentleman’s agreement allowing him to leave for £60million. I think they’re looking for nearer £80m.

“Arsenal are juggling both him and Benjamin Sesko. They’ve opened talks with Leipzig as well, but at the moment, I would say Gyokeres looks the more likely.”

MORE: Sesko, Gyokeres, Watkins: Which striker should Arsenal sign?

Meanwhile, former Manchester City, Chelsea and England winger Shaun Wright-Phillips — son of Arsenal legend Ian Wright — says the Gunners should choose Gyokeres over Sesko.

Asked if Gyokeres is the right man for Arsenal, Wright-Phillips told Prime Casino: “If I was Arsenal, I’d want Julian Alvarez ahead of any other option. Alvarez is unique with his mobility and finishing. He’s got experience, having already won everything there is to win. To have him in your armoury, it would just be exceptional.

“Between Sesko and Gyokeres, I’d go for Gyokeres. I think he’s able to bully defences. He works hard, he’s got all the qualities you’d want. He’s got a lot of confidence in front of goal, and I think Arsenal need a bit of that — some swagger and aggression. Someone who can’t be bullied off the ball.

“I like Sesko too, he’s a nice player. He reminds me a bit of Dimitar Berbatov — how he looks so relaxed, so technically gifted. I think he’s the one who isn’t suited to Arsenal though. He doesn’t seem suited to a high press that Mikel Arteta likes, whereas Gyokeres would give you that.”

READ NEXT: Transfer rumour power ranking: Newcastle to replace Liverpool-bound Isak with Rashford?