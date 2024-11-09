Arsenal target two former players in sporting director search as ‘discussions initiated’

Arsenal reportedly have two of former players on their radar to replace Edu as sporting director, with ‘discussions initiated’ with one of them.

The Gunners confirmed on Monday that Edu had handed in his resignation as the Gunners’ sporting director, bringing to end his five-year spell at the Emirates which started as the club’s technical director before a promotion in November 2022.

His decision to quit Arsenal came as a shock to everyone, including Arteta, who had built an excellent relationship with the Brazilian in the process of building a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League.

Edu left to become the global head of football for Evangelos Marinakis, who owns Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave, and has been rumoured to have had his salary tripled.

Assistant sporting director Jason Ayto has stepped up to replace Edu on an interim basis but Arsenal are searching for a permanent successor. A report from Foot Mercato has revealed that they are considering Tomas Rosicky and Per Mertesacker.

READ: Premier League benchwarmers who deserve a chance: (Nearly) one per club



The report explains.

‘According to our latest information, Arsenal has also launched its recruitment process to find the rare pearl and two names stand out at the time of writing. ‘Indeed, the Gunners particularly appreciate the profiles of Tomas Rosicky (44 years old) and Per Mertesacker (40 years old), two former players of the house. ‘If the former German defender pleases the London management, we can also tell you that discussions have already been initiated with the former Czech international attacking midfielder (105 caps, 23 goals). Now it remains to be seen who will be the lucky one…’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Chelsea star Cole Palmer issues injury update ahead of crucial clash against Arsenal

👉 Five unreasonable reasons for Arsenal to sack Mikel Arteta

👉 Arsenal: Arteta ‘friction’ mooted amid ‘troubled waters’ with Edu ‘exit’ to create one ‘problem’

Co-chairman Josh Kroenke does not appear concerned by Edu’s exit, insisting changes in personnel are inevitable and the club will evolve.

He said: “We respect Edu’s decision and thank him for his immense contribution and dedication to drive the club forward. Everyone at the club wishes him well. We are all so fond of him and the positive energy he brings to everything and everyone.

“Change and evolution is a part of our club. We remain focused on our strategy and winning major trophies. Our succession plan will reflect this continued ambition.”

The Brazilian underlined his want to pursue a new venture when he broke his silence. “Now it is time to pursue a different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best,” he said.