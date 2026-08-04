According to reports, Arsenal target Vinicius Junior has responded to Real Madrid making an ‘increased’ contract offer to keep him beyond next summer.

Vinicius has been heavily linked with an exit from Real Madrid in recent months because he has entered the final year of his contract.

Talks over a new deal have been rumbling on for what feels like forever, but he and the club are yet to come to terms on a new deal.

And in recent weeks, it has emerged that the Gunners are trying to take advantage of this situation, having identified the forward as their leading target after missing out on Chelsea-newbie Morgan Rogers.

After selling Leandro Trossard to Besiktas, one of Arsenal’s transfer priorities is to sign a new left-winger to upgrade Gabriel Martinelli, while they are also pushing to land Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes and a centre-back to cover for injured William Saliba.

Vinicius would be a huge statement signing for Arsenal, but it also feels like one that is going to be incredibly difficult to pull off.

READ: Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal is ‘done deal’ as two reasons for delay revealed – ‘nothing left to negotiate’

David Ornstein has reported that the Gunners will be able to agree terms with Vinicius, who would be keen on joining the Premier League holders if he does not sign a new contract at Real Madrid.

However, it does feel as if Vinicius is using Arsenal to earn the best possible contract at Real Madrid, and a report from BBC Sport on Monday revealed that he is to ‘resume contract talks’ with his current club.

The report claimed: ‘Vinicius also wants to remain at the Bernabeu but with his contract expiring next summer, Real risk losing him on a free transfer if no agreement is reached.

‘That has increased the urgency for the club to resolve his future before the end of the transfer window, with talks set to resume in earnest in the next few days.’

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Vinicius Junior responds to new offer from Real Madrid

Now, a report from ESPN Brazil claims Real Madrid have actually tabled an ‘increased’ contract offer to Vinicius, though he still wants more.

The report explains:

‘The figures offered by the Spanish team have increased slightly compared to what has been discussed for almost two years. Vini now has an offer of 22 million euros annually, approximately R$ 130 million. ‘The amount is still far from what the Brazilian striker is asking for: approximately 30 million euros, or roughly R$ 176 million. Vini is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid and receives around 17.5 million euros annually, approximately R$ 102 million. If he doesn’t renew, he would be a free agent at the end of the season and could sign a pre-contract with any club starting in January.’

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