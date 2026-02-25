Ajax forward Mika Godts has been told to snub Liverpool amid transfer interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The 20-year-old has been very impressive this season, scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists in 22 Eredivisie appearances, garnering comparisons to fellow Belgian Eden Hazard.

He is under contract until 2029 and would therefore command a significant fee, with Arsenal and Liverpool both reportedly keen.

However, Godts has been advised against a move to Anfield due to Liverpool’s poor performances under Arne Slot this season.

Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen (via Sport Witness) believes Godts has a higher ceiling than the Eredivisie but has warned that an ambitious Liverpool transfer could fail.

“He’s Ajax’s best player right now,” Driessen said.

“But he squandered a golden opportunity against NEC to give Ajax victory. He was a bit lucky with his goal, although that counts too. You can also criticise him for ensuring Ajax only got one point, not three.

“Where is his ceiling? Far above the Eredivisie, but he needs to make progress. You shouldn’t put him at Liverpool now; that won’t help either.

“Cody Gakpo is struggling there, but you don’t need to put him in that position now. He’s not going to play much better than Gakpo.”

The young attacker’s agent said earlier this month that interest from Arsenal is “logical” and believes he will be Ajax’s “next mega transfer”.

“Logical, given his figures,” Niels de Jonck said.

“But leaving Ajax was absolutely out of the question. He has a major goal: to play at least 100 matches [he is now on 99]. He wants to be part of that club, so a transfer was out of the question anyway.

“Together with Youri Baas, Godts should be Ajax’s next mega transfer. The financial need to sell has disappeared in Amsterdam, but they won’t refuse a significant offer.”

Godts is building a strong reputation in the Netherlands and does seem destined for a big move. But at 20, he could benefit from one or two more years at Ajax.

Jose Mourinho praised the youngster after his Benfica side beat Ajax in this season’s Champions League.

He said: “The left winger is really very good. He is dangerous. We tried to protect our right-back, especially on the inside, as Godts is dangerous.”

