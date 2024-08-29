Arsenal target winger after Romano reveals Nico Williams blow as Gunners ‘watch’ £55m RB Leipzig star

Arsenal ‘remain in the market for a winger’ before the end of the summer transfer window as Fabrizio Romano reveals how close they came to signing Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona were hot on the trail of Williams before the Spain international – who shone at Euro 2024 – told the Catalans he would be staying at Bilbao, at which point Arsenal’s interest ended despite recent reports that the Gunners are still looking at the 22-year-old as a possible addition this summer.

Romano put those rumours to bed, telling TBR: “Forget, guys, on names like Nico Williams. I have many questions from Arsenal fans on Nico Williams.

“Arsenal are not signing Nico Williams. Arsenal are not in negotiations for Nico Williams. Nico Williams is not on the market in the final days. Nico Williams is staying in Bilbao.

“And for Arsenal, in August, it was never a possibility. Arsenal were one of many clubs interested in June and July, after the Euros, attracted by the possibility.

“But, Nico made the decision to stay at Bilbao and Arsenal respected that.”

But in a report detailing Aaron Ramsdale’s imminent £25m sale to Southampton and Arsenal’s bid to sign Joan Garcia from Espanyol as his replacement, The Guardian claim the Gunners are still keen on signing a winger.

‘‌Arsenal remain in the market for a winger, to add further depth to their attack, but any move could depend on further outgoings, with Reiss Nelson another candidate for sale this summer.’

The report doesn’t go into detail on which wingers Arsenal are currently considering, though football.london claim sporting director Edu and his team are still keeping an eye on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who has long-been linked with a move to the Emirates.

‘Despite signing a new contract with RB Leipzig on improved terms and the previous £55million release clause being removed, there are details in place which could benefit Arsenal. The new deal was only a one-year extension on the existing contract that lasted until 2028. ‘It has improved his terms and removed the aforementioned release clause however, Sky Sports reported that there is a new clause in the deal at a set price that could see him leave without club-to-club negotiation next summer. Furthermore, it was reported that Sesko has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Leipzig to potentially move on in 2025. ‘football.london understands that Sesko will continue to be watched throughout the forthcoming campaign with Leipzig. The 21-year-old scored and assisted in the first round of the DFB-Pokal win over RW Essen and started alongside Lois Openda in the opening day 1-0 win over VfL Bochum.’

It could be a busy end to the transfer window for the Gunners with Ramsdale’s exit meaning they’ve ramped up their efforts to sign Garcia from Espanyol to compete with David Raya this season.

A report claims Arsenal have come to a ‘verbal agreement’ with the 23-year-old, though his manager doesn’t believe any club will meet his asking price before the deadline.