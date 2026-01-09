Arsenal targeting ‘ideal player’ from Real Madrid for January transfer move

Arsenal are reportedly ‘keeping a close eye’ on Real Madrid’s Arda Guler, with the midfielder said to be ‘ideal player’ for Mikel Arteta’s system.

The Turkish player joined Madrid in 2023 and was initially not denied gametime, starting 15 of the Spanish giant’s 19 La Liga matches so far this year.

But that scenario looks to have changed in recent weeks after Xabi Alonso dropped him to the bench, and Guler’s role change to an occasional substitute has plenty of other clubs sniffing for a potential signing.

One of those is said to be Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta a long-time admirer of the 20-year-old.

Fichajes suggests Arsenal are “closely monitoring” Guler and are ‘convinced he would fit perfectly into their style of play.’

Perhaps crucially to their bid, Arsenal are said to be able to offer him ‘consistent playing time and a prominent role immediately.’

Sports Illustrated suggests the interest is not a new one either, and that Arsenal’s sporting management team has been ‘compiling positive reports on Arda Güler for months.’

Leading that charge would appear to be Arteta, who sees Guler as the ‘ideal player to strengthen his project.’

Normally playing as 10, it is most likely that Guler would drop back into one of the central midfielder roles, with Arteta said to be ‘looking for a creative midfielder, capable of linking up between the lines and making a difference in tight spaces.’

But it is one thing wanting a player and another actually having him sign. Madrid are said to consider him not for sale and would require a ‘very high offer’ just to get round the negotiating table.

The potential signing of Guler would also raise further questions of how Arteta plans to use summer signings.

After his hat-trick against Tottenham in November, Eze’s game time has been cut dramatically and his 12-minute cameo against Liverpool was his first appearance in almost a month.

Arteta though said it is part of the plan and not a sign of Eze falling out of favour.

“I speak to every player,” Arteta said.

“The players always need to understand and the manager needs to understand how each one is feeling. Assess games, assess the emotional state.

“Ebs has played more games, more minutes than ever at this time. He’s played I think 22 out of 28 games or something like this. He’s never played that much football so we’re on a good track.”

