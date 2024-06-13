According to reports, Arsenal have already informed two players that they are free ‘to leave’ the club during this summer’s transfer window.

Arsenal are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer after they narrowly missed out on the Premier League title on the final day to Manchester City.

Two exits mooted…

Among their priorities are to sign a new striker and centre-midfielder, but sales are necessary to enable the club to make a couple of high-profile signings.

According to a report from The Boot Room, the Gunners have ‘told both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney that they are free to leave’ this summer.

Arsenal paid around £30m to sign Zinchenko from Premier League rivals Man City in 2022. He struggled last season and slipped behind Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior in the pecking order during the run-in.

Tierney meanwhile spent last season on loan in La Liga with Real Sociedad and Arsenal are expected to cash in during this summer’s window.

While the two defenders are expected to leave, Arsenal ‘do want Jakub Kiwior to stay’ amid interest from Serie A giants AC Milan.

‘TBR understands that Arsenal are reluctant to let the Poland international leave, despite interest from the Serie A. AC Milan are eager to sign Kiwior, and TBR understands that the defender would like the chance to move back to Italy. ‘Arsenal are aware of Kiwior’s stance, but as it stands they are more inclined to allow both Zinchenko and Tierney to leave. ‘TBR has been told that both have been made aware that they are surplus to Arteta’s requirements going forward. ‘Club sources have not ruled out a departure for all three, but it would appear an unlikely scenario at this stage.’

Regarding Tierney, a report from Football Transfers claims Fulham are ‘readying a move’ for the Scotland international as they ‘brace themselves for losing’ Antonee Robinson.

‘Sources indicate that Fulham are open to letting Robinson leave if a suitable offer is made. ‘Manchester United and Liverpool are showing serious interest in the 27-year-old. Both clubs are expected to bring in a new left-back for the upcoming Premier League season. ‘One of the players under close consideration is Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, who is currently with Scotland at Euro 2024. ‘Celtic are also interested in taking Tierney back to Parkhead, but sources indicate they are unlikely to be able to afford him. ‘He remains under contract with Arsenal until 2026 and the Gunners are said to be looking for around €17.8 million (£15m) for the versatile defender.’

