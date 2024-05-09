Arsenal legend tells Bukayo Saka to ‘pack it in’ after ‘rule bender’s’ Bournemouth antics

Arsenal legend David Seaman has told Bukayo Saka to “pack it in” after the Gunners star’s antics in the 3-0 win over Bournemouth last weekend.

Saka scored the opening goal of the game to the penalty spot as Arsenal maintained their one-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Christie should have seen red

It looked as though the England international may have been forced off through injury beforehand having been on the end of a brutal challenge by Ryan Christie.

And Seaman insists the Bournemouth star was fortunate not to be sent off for the tackle.

“When I saw the tackle, straight away I was like ‘that’s a red card!’,” Seaman said on the Seaman Says podcast.

“He went over the top of the ball but then caught him on his knee and then dragged it down his shin.

“It weren’t even a yellow card. I know the VAR can’t give him a yellow card, they can only deal in reds.”

Saka is used to rough treatment from the opposition, and though he himself just sees it as part of the game, Arsenal complained to PGMOL earlier this season, asking for officials to better protect their talismanic winger.

The 22-year-old’s reaction to the challenge suggested he would have to be stretchered off, as he waved animatedly at the Gunners bench, but he recovered and proved crucial to the victory.

UNIQUE TO F365: Mediawatch | Mailbox | Winners & Losers | Bespoke Prem tables

‘Pack it in’, Saka

Seaman went onto express his frustration at players like Saka continually calling for the medical staff after every foul, labelling them “rule benders”.

“He needs to pack in that waving all the time as well because that’s normally used as a signal to the physio bench when you are in trouble,” Seaman added.

“It’s not just Saka, I’ve seen a lot of other players doing it as well now. That was always the signal that you’re really hurt so that they can get ready really quickly to get on as soon as the ref signals to them.

“But players are doing it now, they’re doing that signal and then they’re getting up and they’re not even receiving treatment.

“They will try all sorts trust me, they’re rule benders!”

READ MORE: Visiting Arsenal: The Emirates as an away fan is way down list below Spurs