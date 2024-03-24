Arsenal ‘tempted’ by quality Prem centre-back as slashed value makes for perfect transfer

Arsenal are reportedly ‘tempted’ to move for Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo, as they are looking for somebody of his valuation rather than ‘splashing out on a world-class defender’.

The Gunners’ backline is statistically the best in the Premier League this season. In 28 games, Mikel Arteta’s side have conceded just 24 goals – two fewer than Liverpool and four below Manchester City.

Despite that, they’re always looking to improve. They added William Saliba into the side at the start of last season after he spent multiple seasons away on loan, and signed utility man Jurrien Timber in the summer.

More defensive moves are in the offing though, as it’s reported by GIVEMESPORT that Arteta’s side are ‘tempted’ by a move for Forest man Murillo.

It’s reported they value the defender – who only joined them in the summer and has been a star since – at £50million, but a recent reported stated that could be slashed if they need to make money in the upcoming transfer window.

Indeed, as one of the most saleable assets, Murillo would be the man to leave if they are forced to let someone go in the case of relegation, or the need to rectify their finances following their recent points deduction.

As such, Arsenal are considering signing him given the value for their money. The report suggests the Gunners are hoping to bring in someone of Murillo’s valuation rather than ‘splashing out on a world-class defender’.

But if they can spend £50million or even less than that on a 21-year-old that’s already putting in some very mature performances in the Premier League, it could prove a bargain if he continues to progress, and he might become world class down the line.

Arsenal are not only looking at the defender from Forest amid their current woes. Indeed, a report states they are ‘monitoring’ the situation of Morgan Gibbs-White ‘with interest’.

If Forest are forced to sell one man, they could be forced to sell both, depending on how bad things are. The Gunners could capitalise on that, as it’s said Arteta ‘wants to reshape his ranks’ and Gibbs-White could take Emile Smith Rowe’s place.

The attacking-midfielder has been the subject of reports stating he could soon leave the club. He has hardly had a sniff this season, and if the Gunners deem him surplus to requirements, they could sell for a decent fee.

READ MORE: Arsenal plan to land Man City star after burning Guardiola bridge; situation up in the air