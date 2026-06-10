John Terry insists that Arsenal are in a position where they could go on and dominate now for “two or three years” after winning the Premier League.

Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions last month but there was some hurt as they lost 4-3 on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Their brilliant form in both competitions has boosted their finances ahead of the summer transfer window and Terry reckons Arsenal need a new striker after Viktor Gyokeres failed to be the prolific striker they need.

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Terry said: “I actually feel you guys are missing out on a top striker that’s going to get you 25, possibly 30 goals a season.

“You look at all the best sides over the past 20 years, Henry done it, Rooney done it, Drogba, every team had that one player up front who produced those goals.”

When asked who Arsenal should sign, Terry replied: “Harry Kane.

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“I’m actually not sure who would want to go to Arsenal, that’s the issue.

“Worryingly, I think you guys for the next two or three years have got the opportunity to dominate.”

Terry: Worst season I’ve seen since I retired

Chelsea, on the other hand, had a terrible season with Terry’s former team having to settle for a tenth-placed finish in the Premier League and failed to qualify for European competition.

Terry continued: “It’s not been ideal and it’s probably been the worst season I’ve seen since I retired, to be honest.

“I think ownership and sporting directors went down the role of bringing in players who are young and maybe hungry, but my view has always been we need experience around this group of young players, I still think we desperately need that.

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“I’m hoping with Alonso coming in, after the disastrous season we’ve had, I think he’s a really good signing and actually I don’t think we could’ve got any better in the position we’re in.

“He’s got a great football brain, I’ve come across him, played against him for many years, I think he’s going to sign some experienced players. I think if he gets the freedom to sign the players he wants, we could move in a direction that’s better for us.

“Do I think we’re competing for the Premier League? No, I don’t. I think we’re a couple of years away from that.

“But out of all the bad signings that there’s been, I think there’s been some really good ones as well.”

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