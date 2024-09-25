Arsenal: Theo Walcott claims summer signing now at ‘home’ at the Emirates

David Raya has been in fine form for Arsenal this season in important results for the Gunners, having made a number of excellent saves in the 2-2 draw against Manchester City last weekend.

Since moving from Brentford in the summer of 2023, initially on loan, Raya has settled in well at the Emirates, playing a part in bridging the gap between Mikel Arteta’s side and Manchester City.

Raya has since replaced former goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale who is now at Southampton. The Englishman was sold in the summer as the club completed the permanent signing of Raya for a fee of £27m.

Raya has won a lot of plaudits in recent week, with ex-Arsenal winger Theo Walcott impressed with the Spaniard’s form.

Walcott said: “He’s now got a home. As a player, it is important when you find your home and have a good environment around you and good positive people around you, it feeds into you, and you feel like you can’t do anything wrong.”

When Raya arrived at Arsenal, Mikel Arteta said he would be happy to rotate between his goalkeeper’s, though Raya is now undoubtedly the No.1 in North London.

Walcott continued: “Hopefully, it continues like this. When you see keepers make a mistake, you are like, ‘ugh’, because if a striker makes that mistake, people do not say anything. A mistake by a goalkeeper is obviously magnified.”

So far this season, Raya almost singlehandedly gave his side the three points at Villa Park after a fantastic reflex save from Ollie Watkins, making an almost identical stop in Arsenal’s game against Atalanta in the Champions League last week, earning a hard-fought point.

Walcott also praised the backline ahead of Raya, with Arsenal now having kept four clean sheets in six this season.

Walcott said: “He’s got a great defence around him as well, but he commands that defence, and he expects standards. Again, that is fed through Mikel and the trust he’s been put in him now as well.

“I think it’s really fascinating to see. He’s really matured as well, he seems a lot calmer, and I think when you have a calm keeper, it just settles everyone in the whole team.

“He’s in a good space right now and I think he’s one of the best in the business now in the world. That’s for sure.”

Arsenal are in Carabao Cup action on Wednesday night as they host League One side Bolton, though the game could come as an opportunity for Arteta to rest Raya and hand summer signing Neto his first Arsenal appearance.