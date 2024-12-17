Arsenal legend Henry names two Premier League stars he wished he’d played with

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has named two former Premier League players he wishes he got the opportunity to play with before retiring.

The Frenchman is one of the biggest legends in Premier League history with the 47-year-old scoring 175 goals in 258 league appearances for the Gunners.

Henry won two Premier League titles and two FA Cups during his time at Arsenal with the former France international also experiencing a successful time at Barcelona.

World Cup winner Henry started his career at Monaco before moving to Juventus, while he also played for New York Red Bulls towards the end of his career.

The Frenchman played against lots of very talented players but there are two in particular he wished he played alongside at some point in his career.

One of those was Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, while he wished he’d played alongside Nicolas Anelka in the Premier League after playing with him in the French national side.

Speaking of Drogba on Sky Sports, Henry said: “Because of the way he used to play and the way he was. You have two players who I would have loved to play with in the Premier League. Him and Anelka.

“I would have loved to play with Anelka up front and him. I think both of us up front, problem, big problem.

“I saw him [Drogba] the other day and we were actually talking about it. We sat down at the airport and I went “can you believe if we played both of us together?”

“He didn’t like to go too much out of that area and I was more of a mover, a bit everywhere. It would have been a bit of a problem.

“Let’s not forget Anelka was a problem as well, I would have loved to play with Nicolas.”

Henry, speaking back in 2018, felt former Arsenal striker Anelka didn’t get the praise he deserved in England for his performances during his time in the Premier League.

“We all know that he terrorised teams when he first arrived in England.

“He, for me – people do not mention him as they should mention him. He was one of the best strikers we have ever seen in this league.

“He won it at Arsenal at a young age, when it was very difficult. You had to battle away from home all the time. He did it at Chelsea, he won the league there.

“Obviously we all know the story, he left to go to Real Madrid but we are talking about one of the best strikers we have seen and I think he was pivotal to that [Arsenal] squad.”