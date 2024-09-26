Arsenal think Man City are ‘fuming’ as player’s text emerges; Pep would pick two stars over Odegaard

One Arsenal player reportedly texted another to say Manchester City “are fuming” after their Premier League draw, and Gary Neville thinks Pep Guardiola would pick two Gunners stars before Martin Odegaard.

City and Arsenal’s 2-2 draw was one of the most entertaining games of the Premier League so far this season. Tempers flared at the full-time whistle, and they followed Erling Haaland completely flattening Thomas Partey, and throwing the ball at Gabriel’s head following City’s equaliser, which came in the 98th minute.

Details of the fiercely-contested game are still emerging in the aftermath. The Daily Mail have reportedly got access to one Arsenal player’s text from after the game, talking about the City players, which reads “they are fuming!!”

That may well have been the case, with Arsenal doing their best to frustrate their opponents, slowing the game down by seemingly feigning injury at multiple points, which could have got under the champions’ skin.

The Gunners are also said to be confused by claims they did not try to win the game.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Arsenal legend wears APPROPRIATE CLOTHING as Harry Potter nemesis spotted in unlikely place

👉 Arsenal star made ‘rattled’ Erling Haaland ‘lose his head’ in ‘tough game’ for Man City forward

👉 Mikel Arteta issues worrying Arsenal injury update over trio as crisis worsens

Meanwhile, former Manchester United defender Neville has been speaking about whether City boss Guardiola would take any of Arsenal’s players.

He feels that club captain Odegaard, who was sidelined for the game due to an ankle injury, would not be in his top two.

“If you were City, he wouldn’t be the first player I would take out of Arsenal’s team. I would pick [Declan] Rice or [William] Saliba. I don’t know which one, but I would take Rice or Saliba out of the team before I picked Odegaard,” Neville said on Stick to Football.

It was suggested the Norwegian is the reason Arsenal tick, but the City game challenged that, given the Gunners managed to draw against the serial Premier League winners not only without Odegaard, but without an 11th man for the second-half, given Leandro Trossard had been sent off.

According to Fotmob, Gabriel and David Raya were the most important players against City, both gaining 7.6 match ratings, which were the best of any of Arsenal’s players, and only slightly lower than the game’s best rating of 7.8.

READ MORE: ‘Outstanding’ Arsenal teenager ‘a real part’ of first team with debut brace proving he belongs