Arsenal have announced that they have completed their summer signing, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that another transfer is “absolutely on”.

The Gunners made a slow start to this summer’s transfer window, as Premier League champions Liverpool wrapped up key deals before Mikel Arteta‘s side made their first signing.

However, Arsenal’s summer is starting to come together as they have entered our ranking of this window’s biggest spenders in Europe.

Having secured Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga as their first two additions, the Gunners landed Christian Norgaard as their third arrival on Thursday afternoon. This £10m deal takes their summer spend to around £75m.

Norgaard will be a useful squad player for Arsenal after proving himself in the Premier League at Brentford and Arteta has revealed what he thinks he will bring.

Arteta explained: “We’re delighted to welcome Christian to Arsenal. He is an international player with a wealth of experience of the Premier League. He has proven leadership skills and a strong character which will be invaluable to our squad.

“He is a strong midfielder with excellent tactical awareness and versatility. He also has physical presence and intelligence which will give us added depth and balance.

“Christian will bring a lot to the group both on and off the pitch, and we’re excited to start working with him in this next chapter of his career. We welcome Christian and his family to Arsenal.”

These three signings make for a good start for Arsenal, but they are still in the market for key attacking additions as they are eyeing a striker, winger and attacking midfielder.

Viktor Gyokeres has emerged as their top striker target, but a report on Thursday morning claimed this deal is on the brink of ‘collapse’ due to one key reason.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has moved to reassure Arsenal fans, insisting his move to the Emirates is still “absolutely on”.

“I keep receiving many questions from Arsenal fans about Viktor Gyokeres,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Guys, I know there are some suggestions in the recent days that the deal was already done and completed. It was not done, but it doesn’t mean that the deal is not getting done.

“So, calm about the Gyokeres story. There was a crazy excitement on Sunday, and I understand that because Arsenal made important progress. Arsenal are in very advanced talks for Viktor Gyokeres and that doesn’t change. So it remains advanced. It remains concrete. It remains absolutely on.

“Then the deal was not done because before calling the deal done, you need an agreement club to club. The agreement with Gyokeres remains done. It’s a five years contract. What I can tell you today is that Gyokeres even in the recent hours has been very clear with Sporting – he will not show up for training.

“The message is very clear from Viktor Gyokeres – he will not show up. He doesn’t want to train or to play for Sporting anymore. He wants to go to Arsenal.

“So now the two clubs remain in conversation about the gap they have in valuation for Viktor Gyokeres. Let’s follow the situation. Let them work. Let them negotiate. I will not be negative on this Joker story. The conversation is ongoing. Arsenal are working on it. Let Arsenal work. Let Sporting work.”