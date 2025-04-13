Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has revealed his Champions League prediction for Wednesday night as Arsenal head to Real Madrid.

Arsenal, who were held to a 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday, blew Real Madrid away 3-0 in a match that no Gunners fan will forget in a hurry.

Declan Rice scored two amazing free-kicks to put Arsenal in command on the tie before Mikel Merino scored a third to give the Gunners a brilliant head start as they travel to the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Eduardo Camavinga, who was sent off late on against the Gunners, will be missing but there is still an expectation that Real Madrid will come out firing in midweek as they attempt to claw back the three-goal deficit.

Real Madrid have won the European Cup an incredible 15 times but Frank is convinced it won’t be 16 times this year as Arsenal will “be fine” in the second leg.

When asked what his approach would be heading to the Bernabeu with a three-goal lead, Brentford boss Frank replied: “I’m not (laughing) but I’d love the challenge!

“I think you need to speak with Mikel about that. He and his coaches have shown how good they are and how much they’ve progressed as a club.

“Mikel has done an exceptional job to make Arsenal extremely competitive for the last three years.

“They are in a good position. Looking from the outside, Arsenal work hard and they are very good defensively.

“They’re very good on defensive set-pieces. So I think they’ll be fine [against Real Madrid on Wednesday].”

After their 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday, Arteta insisted that his players must now get ready to face Real Madrid in “the most beautiful game of the season”.

Arteta said: “We still have six games to play in the Premier League – which are going to be really important for sure – but, for now, it’s all about Wednesday.

“Now it is time to recover well and tomorrow we have to start to prepare for the most beautiful game of the season.”

When asked if the Real Madrid match was on the players’ minds during the Brenford draw, Arteta added: “No.

“I think the players know that when you come to the Premier League and the position that we played today, how tough it was going to be and what it requires and it requires your best every time to win.”