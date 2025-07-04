Former Arsenal player Thomas Partey charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault

Thomas Partey puts his hand up in the air during a Premier League match.

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by the Metropolitan Police Service.

The midfielder left Arsenal at the end of last month on a free transfer after joining from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020.

And now the Ghana international, of Hertfordshire, has been charged by the police with two counts of rape relating to one woman and three counts of rape relating to a second woman, while the one count of sexual assault relates to a third woman.

A statement on Metropolitan Police’s website read: ‘The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police Service to charge a man after a file of evidence was submitted by detectives.

‘The Met has issued a charge and requisition to Thomas Partey, 32 (13/06/1992), of Hertfordshire, in connection with the following offences:

Five counts of rape

One count of sexual assault

The charges are broken down as follows:

Two counts of rape relate to one woman

Three counts of rape relate to a second woman

One count of sexual assault relates to a third woman

‘The offences are reported to have taken place between 2021 – 2022.

‘The charges follow an investigation by detectives, which commenced in February 2022 after police first received a report of rape.’

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy is leading the investigation and commented: “Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward.

“We would ask anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone who has information, to speak with our team. You can contact detectives about this investigation by emailing CIT@met.police.uk.”