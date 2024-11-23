Arsenal ‘threaten’ Liverpool ‘hijack’ as verdict on Arne Slot signing ‘main January target’ surfaces

Arsenal and Liverpool are being linked with Martin Zubimendi.

Real Sociedad standout Martin Zubimendi reportedly remains Liverpool’s ‘main target’ but they ‘face competition’ from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The talented defensive midfielder enjoyed a breakout season in 2023/24 as he shone for boyhood club Real Sociedad and Spain at Euro 2024.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Arsenal were heavily linked with the 25-year-old and initially mooted as his most likely next destination.

Though this changed in the summer as Arsenal signed Mikel Merino as a cheaper alternative, while Liverpool made Zubimendi their top target.

Following Arne Slot’s arrival, Liverpool made it their priority to sign a ball-playing defensive midfielder and Zubimendi was identified as their preferred target.

Zubimendi has a £51m release clause in his contract and it initially looked likely that this transfer would be completed. However, the deal fell through as the Spaniard opted to remain at his boyhood club.

Liverpool opted against signing an alternative and have instead used Ryan Gravenberch as a No.6. The Netherlands international has been one of this season’s standout performers as he’s helped his side move clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Despite this, our pals over at TEAMtalk are reporting that a move to Liverpool in January is ‘very much on the cards’ as they are ‘set to launch their second bid’.

Zubimendi reportedly ‘remains Liverpool’s main target’ and the Premier League leaders are said to have a ‘very good chance’ of securing his services.

Despite this, Arsenal are ‘threatening to hijack’ Liverpool as they are also interested in the centre-midfielder.