Tottenham are reportedly keen on signing one of Thomas Frank’s former Brentford stars, but Arsenal are on the attack to ensure the Spurs boss fails with a second Bees raid.

New Spurs boss Frank has seemingly identified a number of Brentford stars who he wants to bring with him. The Bees finished 10th in the Premier League under him last season, while Tottenham came 17th, so they might well help to bring up the level.

Yegor Yarmolyuk, Christian Norgaard, Bryan Mbeumo and now Yoane Wissa have been linked with moves to Spurs.

The latter is the most recent to be linked, with our friends at TEAMtalk suggesting Frank sees Wissa – who scored 19 Premier League goals last season – as a ‘valuable addition’ to their forward line.

But rivals Arsenal could have a say in Tottenham missing out on him.

The report suggests the Gunners see Wissa as an option to bolster their striker options – though they look eager to sign one of Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko this summer.

Brentford are said to be reluctant to lose their 49-goal striker, but they will be under threat from more sides than just the north London pair.

In the Premier League, Nottingham Forest are also keen, while Turkish pair Ferenbahce and Galatasaray are both said to be keen on Wissa.

Brentford hope the £50million price tag on their forward will halt his exit, but the big clubs in England might well be willing to pay that, while it’s believed the Turkish clubs are looking to pay just over half of the valuation.

The Bees are also reportedly looking to tie Wissa down to a new deal, so clubs could find it difficult to land him if that happens.

If Tottenham lose out on the Brentford man, they might not be all to bothered if they can land his team-mate, Mbeumo.

Frank’s move to become Spurs manager reportedly piqued the winger’s interest in a move there, though Manchester United have also been on the attack for him, and reports have maintained that Old Trafford is the likeliest destination for him.

Now, though, transfer expert Duncan Castles has suggested that “there’s a good chance” Mbuemo might “choose Spurs ahead of Manchester United.”

The ability to remain in London and play under Frank have been cited as reasons the forward might prefer a move to Tottenham.

