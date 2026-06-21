Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has made top Man Utd target Igor Thiago a ‘priority’ this summer as they look for a top striker, according to reports.

The Gunners were crowned Premier League champions at the end of last season as Arteta guided them to their first title in 22 years.

Arsenal were unable to put the icing on the cake at the end of May as they lost the Champions League final on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain.

It has been reported by The Athletic‘s David Ornstein that Arsenal could spend more than their outlay from last season as Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta look to continue strengthening their side.

There have also been rumours that Arsenal could offload Gabriel Martinelli and/or Leandro Trossard in the summer transfer market, while Viktor Gyokeres has been criticised at times for his performances.

Arsenal are extremely unlikely to sell Gyokeres in the summer but it seems they are looking to bring in some support to ease the goal burden.

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Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte has claimed that Arsenal have now ‘entered the race’ to sign Brentford striker Thiago – who finished as the Premier League’s second top goalscorer behind Erling Haaland – with the Gunners ‘threatening’ to beat Man Utd to him.

The report adds that Thiago ‘has become Mikel Arteta’s priority for next season’ as the Gunners attempt to add more goals to their team.

Other reports put the Brazil international’s value at around £77m but the website has warned that ‘the rivalry between two of England’s top clubs is likely to further increase the value of the player, who is currently experiencing the best moment of his career.’

The Brazilian outlet pushes the influence of Arteta on a potential deal with the Spanish head coach a huge fan of the Brentford star’s abilities.

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The report adds: ‘The main enthusiast for the signing is Mikel Arteta. The coach has been following Igor Thiago’s development since before his arrival in English football and believes that his characteristics can add new solutions to Arsenal’s attacking system.

‘The ability to act as a focal point in the area, the intensity in pressing without the ball, and the efficiency in finishing are attributes that appeal to the Spanish manager. Furthermore, the player’s age is considered ideal within the London club’s transfer policy.’

On interest from Man Utd, the report continues: ‘Although Arsenal has stepped up its moves, Manchester United remains attentive to the unfolding negotiations. The club is also looking for reinforcements for its attacking sector and sees Igor Thiago as an interesting alternative to expand its options in attack.’

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