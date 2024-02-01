Arsenal secure three exits as £75k-a-week outcast decides to ‘stay until end of season’

Miguel Azeez is expected to follow Alex Runarsson and Charles Sagoe Jr out of Arsenal on deadline day, according to reports.

Azeez’s contract expires at the end of the season and is set to join Spanish third-tier side Atletico Baleares, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old came through the Gunners youth academy and was highly rated not too long ago, spending time on loan at Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic, and UD Ibiza.

He only made one senior appearance for the Premier League club, coming off the bench against Dundalk in a Europa League clash in December 2020.

Two players whose exits from Arsenal have been confirmed on deadline day are Icelandic goalkeeper Runarsson and young attacker Sagoe Jr.

The latter started in Arsenal’s Carabao Cup third-round win at Brentford in September and has joined Championship outfit Swansea City until the end of the season.

Writing on X, the 19-year-old winger said: ‘Thank you God. I am delighted to join @SwansOfficial on loan for the rest of the season. Can’t wait to get started!’

Meanwhile, Arsenal confirmed on Thursday that Runarsson’s contract has been mutually terminated.

They wrote in a statement: ‘Alex Runarsson has returned from his loan spell at Cardiff City and will now leave the club by mutual agreement.

‘Iceland international Alex joined us in September 2020 from French side Dijon FCO and made six appearances in his debut season for us, keeping three clean sheets in the process.’

Fabrizio Romano has reported that the 28-year-old will sign for Danish side FC Copenhagen.

One player who will not be leaving the Gunners on deadline day is right-back Cedric Soares.

Cedric – who earns a whopping £75,000 per week to sit on the bench – is out of contract this summer and has been linked with a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

However, he has opted to see out his contract at the Emirates, as opposed to moving and actually playing football.

This is not ideal for Mikel Arteta, who would have liked to free up the salary space.

Transfer journalist Chris Wheatley wrote on X: ‘Cedric Soares will stay at Arsenal until his contract expires this summer. Several Turkish teams showed interest in the January window, but a move didn’t come to fruition.’

