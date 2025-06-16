Arsenal are in ‘advanced talks’ over signing a new striker as a fresh report has revealed sporting director Andrea Berta’s ‘plan’ in an ‘unusual approach’.

The Gunners are crying out for a new striker after they failed to sign a forward in the previous two transfer windows.

Arsenal were punished for overlooking their need to sign a striker during the 2024/25 campaign as injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz left head coach Mikel Arteta without a recognised No.9 during the run-in.

The Premier League giants are aware that they cannot go another window without signing a striker as they look to bridge the gap to champions Liverpool, who won the title with four games remaining.

Arsenal are also targeting signings in other positions, but their top priority is to sign a striker and they are stepping up their efforts to acquire a No.9.

Last summer, Arsenal made Benjamin Sesko their top target and missed out on the RB Leipzig star after he decided to commit to the Bundesliga outfit for another year, while they targeted Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins during the recent winter window.

In recent months, 2025 top scorer in Europe contender Viktor Gyokeres has emerged as another option and it remains to be seen who the Gunners will end up signing.

A new report from The Mirror claims Gyokeres, Sesko and Watkins are the ‘three strikers’ on Arsenal’s radar as they ‘stage their own beauty pageant’.

The Gunners are ‘working hard behind-the-scenes’ to sign an ‘elite’ striker and are ‘actively pursuing’ Gyokeres and Sesko, while Watkins is ‘still on their radar’.

Arsenal ‘do not plan to sign two strikers’, but Berta is ‘keeping his options open’ and has held ‘advanced discussions’ over signing Gyokeres and Sesko.

The report has also commented on Berta’s ‘unusual approach’. They explain: