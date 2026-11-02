Arsenal star should have been sent off vs Liverpool for ‘clear offence’, says ex-PL referee

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett thinks Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber should have been sent off in the Gunners’ 1-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

The Gunners took an early lead at Anfield through Kai Havertz with Mikel Arteta’s side surviving waves of Liverpool attacks to come out on top.

It was the club’s first win at Anfield since 2012 with Arsenal going top of the Premier League table and three points clear of Manchester City, who lost to Brighton on Saturday.

However, Liverpool could have been given a way back into the match with referee Andy Madley choosing to not give a penalty to the Reds after Alexander Isak had his shirt pulled by Timber as he was about to head the ball in the penalty area.

Jamie Carragher was fuming at the decision with the Liverpool legend calling on VAR to “do your job” as the missed call potentially costing the Reds a share of the spoils.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “One of the best goalscorers in the league is pulled back seven yards out and it stops him heading the ball – why does he need to make a meal of it? VAR, do your job.”

READ: 16 Conclusions from Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal: Rice, control from chaos, unforced errors and, alas, VAR again

Daniel Sturridge added: “You’re supposed to fall over, put your arms in the air and show the referee you’re mad about it… to me, his reaction is almost like ‘VAR, do your job’.

“They’ve not done their job. He shouldn’t have to make more of it – clearly, he shouldn’t. Everyone can see that his arm is stretched. [Timber] is holding him with an outstretched arm.”

Even Arsenal legend Ian Wright agreed, he said: “He shouldn’t have to make more of it. We can see it… Unless I’m pulled back, I’m going to head it as much as I can. When he [Timber] pulled him, it was just about enough as he would need to go down.

“VAR is wrong in this instance. If they gave that penalty, I wouldn’t sit here and say ‘I can’t believe they gave that’.”

Hackett: Arsenal defender Timber should have been red carded

Former Premier League referee Hackett insists that not only should Liverpool have had a penalty for the incident but that Arsenal defender Timber should have been shown a red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

READ: Arsenal: Neville blasts ‘absolutely embarrassing’ Gunners star in win over Liverpool

Hackett told Football Insider: “Replays at halftime showed that Jurrien Timber escaped giving away a penalty kick. The video clearly shows him holding the shirt of Liverpool player Alexander Isak.

“VAR said everything was fine but the Arsenal man had a fistful of the top. The referee should have been invited to view the monitor, this was a clear offence and Liverpool should have had a penalty kick.”

He added: “Looking at that replay again, if the penalty kick had been awarded then Timber should have been red carded for the denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity.”

Reacting to the decision, Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola told Match of the Day in his post-match interview: “There is a clear grab of the shirt. Alex [Isak] was just in front of him, he was going to head in front of the goal but couldn’t because he grabbed the shirt.

“If he goes to the floor, they call the penalty 100%. It should be like this but it is what it is. Next time, the managers should tell Alex to go to the floor, otherwise they won’t call it.”

READ NEXT: Liverpool ‘clearly been coached to dive in box’ to match Arsenal