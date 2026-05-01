£70m Newcastle star ‘convinced he is joining Arsenal’ – report

Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento believes that he will join Arsenal and play for the Gunners next season under manager Mikel Arteta, according to a report.

Jurrien Timber and Ben White are the two recognised right-backs in the current Arsenal squad.

Timber has established himself as the number one right-back for Arsenal, who could sell White in the summer transfer window.

White’s potential departure would leave Arsenal manager Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta needing to sign a replacement.

Tino Livramento could potentially be that replacement, with transfer journalist Ben Jacobs reporting this week that Arsenal and Manchester City are keen on the Newcastle United right-back.

Jacobs said on The United Stand: “There are two Premier League clubs for Livramento in particular, in Arsenal and Manchester City, that are prepared to make offers.”

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Man City’s interest in Livramento was reported by TEAMtalk on March 1, with the transfer news outlet claiming that ‘Newcastle will hold out for £70 million’ for the 23-year-old England international.

Livramento is a right-back by trade, but the 23-year-old is also able to play as a left-back.

Hand of Arsenal, an Arsenal-centric account on X with almost 280,000 followers, is now reporting that the Newcastle star believes that he will make the move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

Tino Livramento thinks he will leave Newcastle for Arsenal

In a long post on X, published at 6:33pm on May 1, the account has also revealed that Arsenal believe that Timber will sign a new contract and, like Livramento, Ajax and Belgium international attacking player Mika Godts is also open to a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Hand of Arsenal has posted: “Arsenal are now confident Jurrien Timber will put pen to paper and sign a long-term extension this summer.

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“Talks have progressed excellently with his new deal reflecting his status within the squad.

“In terms of his current health status, groin injuries are very tricky to manage.

“As far as I know they have been trying to manage him back into playing condition.

“I was told he was seeing a specialist but I need further confirmation / clarity on that.

“People around the club are still optimistic he features again this season but truthfully I check everyday [sic] waiting to give you the news he is back.

“Arsenal are tracking Mika Godts. My understanding is the Belgian would be very open to joining Arsenal should we step up our interest and make a serious play for him.

“As reported this week, Kai Havertz is pushing to return with Arteta saying he could make Atleti (H).

“Finally, like last summer, multiple targets are being spoken to for each position.

“One of these players is Livramento who is convinced he is joining Arsenal.

“I must stress we have not made any contact with Newcastle so there is no current indication he is our top target.

“Every day there is a new ‘link’ and its [sic] probably just Berta doing basic checks.

“No need for ‘major breaking’ everyday. I hope this update provides some much needed clarity.”

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