Arsenal tipped to accept two major exits if ‘big offers’ arrive; Arteta’s three signing ‘wish list’ revealed

According to reports, Arsenal could sell two of their players during this month’s winter transfer window if ‘big offers’ come in from rival clubs.

Having sat top of the Premier League last month, Arsenal have now slipped down to fourth after winning just one of their past five matches in the league.

Arsenal may look to use the transfer market to strengthen their squad and boost their chances of winning the Premier League this season.

The Gunners spent over £200m in the summer to recruit Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz and David Raya.

Their funds are likely to be limited this month as they are working around their Financial Fair Play issues. In the summer, Raya’s deal had to be structured as a loan to reduce their spending.

Arsenal could look to offload some unwanted talents to raise funds for their signings with Aaron Ramsdale and Eddie Nketiah being linked with moves elsewhere.

Ramsdale was a vital player for Arsenal last season but he has slipped down the pecking order following the arrival of Raya. Nketiah meanwhile has been in and out of the team but has been criticised over his poor finishing.

It was claimed last month that Crystal Palace have had an ‘approach’ for Nketiah turned down by Arsenal, but The Telegraph claim the striker and Ramsdale could be let go this month.

The report claims: ‘A big offer for Aaron Ramsdale would tempt Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah is another player who could generate a significant fee. Both would need to be replaced if they are sold. The future of Thomas Partey remains uncertain.’

Regarding potential recruits, the report claims Mikel Arteta’s side have their eyes on three specific signings.

‘In the short-term, defenders. Jurrien Timber is absent through injury and Takehiro Tomiyasu is heading to the Asian Cup with Japan. ‘In the longer term, another holding midfield player. Another forward option – a traditional striker or a versatile winger – is also on the transfer wish list.’

Arsenal’s latest defeat came at the hands of Fulham on New Year’s Eve. Arteta said post-match that his side’s 2-1 loss was “painful”.

“Painful and a sad day. That’s how I would sum it up,” Arteta told reporters.

“We had the chance to be top of the table after 20 games with the consistency that we’ve shown. We haven’t managed well enough to earn the right to win the game.

“Three days ago we lost a game that we deserved to win, today was a very different story.”