Arsenal tipped to ‘beat’ Liverpool to €40m key January signing for three reasons after ‘hijack reveal’

Arsenal have been tipped to beat Premier League rivals Liverpool in the race to sign Brazil international Andre Trindade from Fluminense.

The 22-year-old’s recent performances for Fluminense led to him earning his senior debut for Brazil earlier this year and he was on Liverpool’s radar during the summer transfer window.

The defensive midfielder was reportedly earmarked as a potential replacement for Fabinho, but Fluminense were unwilling to let him leave while this year’s Copa Libertadores is ongoing. They face Boca Juniors in the final of this tournament next month.

Fluminense president Martio Bittencourt recently revealed Liverpool have been in “contact” with them regarding Andre but he was keen to postpone talks “until December”.

“Liverpool’s Chief Executive [Billy Hogan] contacted me directly,” Bittencourt told ESPN Brasil. “I replied to him: ‘My friend, I don’t sell players now and I don’t deliver them now. If you want to buy now, and only get the player in January, we can start talking… Or if you want to wait until December, we can talk in December.”

He added: “There is an agreement between us, with the player and agent, that he would stay until the [Andre] end of the year.

“They [player and agent] have complied fully and with the utmost peace of mind. Every interest that comes in, they communicate with Fluminense.”

Arsenal – who have already won five points from behind this season – have recently joined the race to sign Andre, who is reportedly valued at around €40m by Fluminense.

Former Premier League forward Gabby Agbonlahor has now explained why he thinks Arsenal are currently a “more attractive option” for Andre than Liverpool.

“I would say Arsenal are a more attractive option for someone like Andre,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider. “They’re playing Champions League football, they’re higher in the league.

“They’re London-based, which is another key factor. At the moment, I’d say Arsenal are more attractive.

“The manager is building something with fantastic players coming in, and I think more and more big players will choose Arsenal.”

A recent report from Football Insider dropped a ‘hijack reveal’, with Arsenal being in a position to step up their interest in Andre ‘if they are able to move first-teamers on in January’.

They add: ‘It is believed the likes of Jorginho and Thomas Partey are the subject of interest and could move on in the mid-season window.

‘Departures for either player could see Arsenal rival Liverpool for the signing of Andre – but exits will have to be sanctioned before Mikel Arteta’s side make their move.’

