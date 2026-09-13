Arsenal have been tipped to break Chelsea’s Premier League record for the fewest goals conceded in a single season this term.

Arsenal have made a superb start to the 2026/27 season, having won their opening four Premier League games by only conceding one goal and scoring seven.

Therefore, Mikel Arteta‘s side look increasingly likely to retain the Premier League title this season, and they may do so at a canter.

This is largely thanks to their rock-solid defence, and pundit Tony Cascarino has argued that they will break Chelsea’s record for the fewest goals conceded in a single season (15) during this campaign.

“I call them the anaconda team because they literally suffocate you and strangle you. In ever department they are brilliant, they are the team to me who could beat Chelsea’s goals against column,” Cascarino said on talkSPORT.

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“What Chelsea achieved a number of years ago I thought would never get beaten. This Arsenal team, whether it’s this one this season or even further down the line they are going to concede so few goals.

“I was looking at their numbers last night and last year they conceded two against Man City and it was like mid-April and never conceded two after that.

“They only conceded three once and that was against Manchester United. If you remember that game at the Emirates two of them were wonder goals. You have to get wonder goals against Arsenal because they just don’t give you anything.”

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“Never be beaten…”

John Terry was part of the Chelsea side that broke that record during the 2004/05 campaign, and he mocked Arsenal after they did not manage to beat the Blues’ tally last season.

“January the 25th, 2026, and the record is safe,” Terry said on TikTok.

“Petr Čech, Paulo Ferreira, Ricky Carvalho, William Gallas, it’s time to celebrate.

“Can this record of 15 goals conceded in one season ever be beaten? I’m saying no. I have to say, I was a little bit worried, the way Arsenal started the season, but it’s only January and the record is already gone. It’s safe for another year.”

In another Instagram post, Terry added: “Let’s set a f***ing record that will NEVER be beaten.”

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