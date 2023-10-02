Arsenal tipped to ‘offer new deal’ to another ‘star player’ with Romano claiming it ‘could happen soon’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Premier League giants Arsenal are ‘preparing to offer a new deal’ to England international Ben White.

The Gunners paid around £50m to sign White from Premier League rivals Brighton in 2021 and he has proven to be a brilliant signing.

The 25-year-old was transitioned into a right-back last season and his versatility will be important as Mikel Arteta‘s side look to challenge for the Premier League title once again.

Arsenal are building for the future as they have insisted on retaining their better players, with Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard all recently signing new contracts.

Romano is now of the understanding that White is next as Arsenal are “eager to keep” him and to “protect their best players”.

“There’s more good news for the Gunners in terms of working on tying down another important player in their project,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“After a string of contract renewals for star players like Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard, Arsenal are now preparing to offer a new deal to Ben White. It will be a long-term contract with an improved salary.

“Keep an eye on this story because Arsenal are eager to keep White and to protect their best players, so this is one that could happen soon.”

Romano has also insisted that Arsenal are “tracking” Wolves standout Pedro Neto after the winger’s stunning start to the new campaign.

“Pedro Neto is having a fantastic season, he’s really performing at a super level recently and in particular against Manchester City this weekend, so what’s his situation?” Romano added.

“Of course, he’s a Wolves player and we need to respect that and to allow them to enjoy this incredible talent, but, at the same time, there is the feeling that in 2024 we will see important clubs coming in for Neto.

“There’s no clarity at all on price tag now, also because in the summer for Wolves it was not even a topic to sell Pedro Neto, he was untouchable.

“Arsenal have been tracking the player, they know the player very well, and they wanted him last year, but there are also other clubs keeping an eye on the situation.

“Many clubs are considering Neto as a target and they know he’s a very good player, though I can’t name these clubs as of now. But as I said, in 2024 Neto’s situation could be one to watch.”

