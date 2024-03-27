According to reports, Arsenal may be in a position to outbid Chelsea as Premier League clubs race to sign Victor Osimhen in the summer.

Arsenal are currently challenging for the Premier League title but it has been argued that they are lacking a world-class striker.

Osimhen to the Premier League?

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have struggled in front of goal this season but summer signing Kai Havertz stepped up before the international break. The Germany international has four goals and two assists in his last four Premier League appearances.

Despite this, the Gunners are still expected to pursue a new striker in the summer and they are being linked with several potential signings.

Osimhen has consistently been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years and it’s already been confirmed that he will leave Napoli in the summer.

The Nigeria international is being mooted as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe but if he heads to the Premier League, journalist Ben Jacobs thinks Arsenal could outbid Chelsea.

“Arsenal like Joshua Zirkzee, they have been scouting Viktor Gyokeres,” Jacobs said via The DeBrief podcast.

“I think it’s less likely at this stage that they’re too aggressive on Victor Osimhen, PSG are maybe the more likely destination.

“But if Osimhen decides he wants to come to the Premier League and Arsenal enter the race, Arsenal can go head to head, they might even get ahead, financially speaking, of Chelsea.”

Gyokeres has emerged as a potential alternative to Osimhen. The former Coventry City standout has 36 goals and 14 assists in his 39 appearances for Sporting Lisbon this season.

“Preferably deal structure…”

There is understood to be a €100m release clause in Gyokeres’ contract and Sporting Lisbon “expect” this to be “triggered or bettered” this summer.

“Understanding is that Viktor Gyokeres is on Arsenal’s list of striker options for this summer,” Jacobs tweeted.

“25-year-old has 36 goals in all competitions. Sporting expect the €100m release clause to be triggered, or bettered for a more preferable deal structure.

“Chelsea sources deny any January bid for Gyokeres despite some reports at the time. Chelsea have other options in mind for this summer, and Victor Osimhen still can’t be ruled out despite the cost and PSG’s firm interest.

“#AFC could still move for Ivan Toney, and there is even a chance they wait if it becomes clear free agency is likely in 2025. Arsenal have also considered Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee, who is on Milan’s radar as well.”