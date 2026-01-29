Arsenal have been backed to be the ‘perfect fit’ for Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe if he decides to leave the Spanish giants for two reasons.

The Gunners are going through a bit of a blip at the moment as they suffered a rare loss against Manchester United at the weekend, while some of their other recent performances have been unconvincing.

Despite this, Arsenal are still the firm favourites to win the Premier League and could easily end up winning multiple trophies as they are also in a strong position in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Head coach Mikel Arteta already has the best team in the Premier League and arguably Europe, so it would be difficult for the Gunners hierarchy to improve his squad.

Real Madrid superstar Mbappe is certainly capable of improving Arsenal and former Gunners defender Bacary Sagna thinks he would be the ‘perfect fit’ for the Premier League leaders hue to his “speed and ability”.

“If he joined the Premier League, I think Arsenal would suit him,” Sagna told GOAL.

“All of the players are kind of the same age, dynamic, young. Arsenal players are fast. If you look at the front line you have [Bukayo] Saka, who is very fast, you have [Eberechi] Eze, who is powerful and fast. You have speed and enjoyment. Arsenal suits him the most in England.

“I’m not sure it’s going to happen. I don’t think it is ever going to happen because he might retire in Europe with Real Madrid.

“He has the same kind of speed as Thierry Henry and we know how impactful Thierry was in the Premier League with his speed and ability. I think he would do well in England.”

Arsenal have largely focused on exits in this window, with Ethan Nwaneri perhaps their most notable departure.

The youngster has left to join Marseille on loan, with former Arsenal forward Jeremie Aliadiere explaining why he thinks it was a ‘mistake’ to let him go.

“From an Arsenal point of view, I’m disappointed to see him go because I really believe that what he’s got is something that we haven’t got,” Aliadiere said in an interview for The Sun.

“Somebody that quickly wants to go forward, take on two, three players, go and shoot, which I think we are lacking at the moment.

“His game, the pace, the power, and like I said, he takes players on.

“I think for Marseille, which is a top club in France, he is going to be a success.”

He added: “If I could have given him any advice before, I would have told him exactly what he has done, which is to go on loan for six months, but go on loan to a top club in a top division and abroad in particular.

“I do feel that Ligue 1 will probably suit him better and it will be a massive success there. I have got no doubt about it.”