Ivan Toney is being linked with Manchester United and Arsenal.

According to reports, Arsenal could end up signing Brentford and England forward Ivan Toney on a free transfer despite interest from Manchester United.

The Gunners are already active in the transfer market as they are closing in on signing Bologna and Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori for around £42m.

Technical director Edu and head coach Mikel Arteta are looking to strengthen in various positions, with the addition of a striker, right-winger and centre-midfielder among their other priorities.

Kai Havertz emerged as Arsenal’s first-choice No.9 last season, but they could look to sign another forward amid reports linking Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah with moves elsewhere.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Sporting Lisbon’s Victor Osimhen have been mentioned as targets, but Arsenal have reportedly been ‘forced to abandon moves’ for the two forwards.

Instead, Arsenal could try to sign Toney from Premier League rivals Brentford this summer.

Toney struggled after returning from his betting ban at the start of this year but was one of the best strikers in the Premier League in 2022/23 as he scored 20 goals in 33 appearances.

His long-term future is in doubt as he recently entered the final year of his contract and Premier League giants Man Utd are in ‘talks’ to sign him.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs believes Arsenal could eventually snap up Toney on a free transfer as he is open to giving Brentford one more year.

“I’m also told Toney’s not against staying at Brentford for another season then that might bring in free agency. If it does, then Arsenal might return,” Jacobs said.

“Arsenal are not interested in paying £50 million to £70 million so let’s see what Toney decides because he’s focused on the Euros at the moment.”

Arsenal are also in the market for a new goalkeeper amid reports linking Aaron Ramsdale with a summer departure.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein claims Arsenal have their eye on Wolves star Dan Bentley but have had their ‘opening offer immediately turned down’ by their Premier League rivals.