Arsenal tipped to ‘sell two stars’ before ‘beating Liverpool’ to sign €40m Brazil international

According to reports, Arsenal could ‘beat Liverpool’ in the race to sign Fluminense star Andre Trindade if they offload a couple of players first.

The defensive midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months as his form for Fluminense has led to him making his senior debut for Brazil.

The 22-year-old was mentioned as a potential Liverpool signing as they overhauled their midfield during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool – who have already won ten points from behind so far this season – ended up spending around £150m to sign Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch but they did not recruit a natural replacement for Fabinho.

Andre – who is reportedly valued at around €40m (£35m) – would fit the bill but Fluminense were unwilling to let him leave during the summer as they want to keep him until the end of year’s Copa Libertadores.

Fluminense are set to face Boca Juniors in the final of the Copa Libertadores at the start of November and this could be one of Andre’s last games for the Brazilian outfit before leaving in January.

Club president Mario Bittencourt revealed during the summer that Andre has “agreed” to stay until the “end of the year” but “we can start talking” about an exit “in December”.

“There is an agreement between us, with the player and representative, that he would stay until the end of the year and they comply fully and with the utmost tranquillity,” Bittencourt told ESPN.

He added: “If you want to buy now to take in January we can start talking, or if you want to wait until December and we talk in December.”

Liverpool face competition from Arsenal for Andre as the North London have joined the race to acquire the talented midfielder.

Football Insider are reporting that ‘Arsenal could sell two stars and then beat Liverpool to Andre’ with it claimed that they could soon ‘step up their interest’. They add.

‘It is believed the likes of Jorginho and Thomas Partey are the subject of interest and could move on in the mid-season window. ‘Departures for either player could see Arsenal rival Liverpool for the signing of Andre – but exits will have to be sanctioned before Mikel Arteta’s side make their move. ‘Football Insider revealed on Friday (20 October) that Jurgen Klopp’s side remain confident about landing the Fluminense star despite fresh interest from the Gunners.’

