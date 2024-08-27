Arsenal tipped to make ‘surprise signings’ as Gunners ‘show interest’ in PL striker who is ‘keen to leave’

Arsenal have been tipped to make “surprise signings” before the end of the transfer window as interest in Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is revealed.

The Gunners completed a deal to sign Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori for around £42m earlier in the window, while David Raya’s loan move from Brentford was turned into a permanent transfer as the Gunners splashed out £27m on the goalkeeper.

Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino has reportedly completed his medical at Arsenal but the announcement has been delayed, while the Gunners are eyeing another attacker before the window shuts with Eddie Nketiah close to leaving for Crystal Palace.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of strikers and wingers over the last few months with a report yesterday suggesting they could make a late loan move for Brighton forward Evan Ferguson.

And now Caught Offside have claimed that Everton striker Calvert-Lewin is on their radar ahead of the transfer deadline with the England international hoping to secure a move away this summer.

Arsenal and Chelsea are ‘among the clubs showing an interest’ in Calvert-Lewin with Newcastle United also ‘monitoring his situation as a possible cheap option on the market’.

The report adds that Calvert-Lewin is ‘keen on leaving the Toffees, and they are clearly in a situation where they’ll be under pressure to sell if the right offer comes in’.

Charles Watts – who has been covering Arsenal for years – reckons Arsenal will now only deal in “surprise signings” with very few strong links going into the final days of the window.

Watts wrote in his Caught Offside column: “It’s tough to say right now whether Arsenal will pull something out of the bag late on in the transfer window. I think they should, because I really believe they are a bit light in terms of attackers.

“They have let Emile Smith Rowe go and now Eddie Nketiah and Fabio Vieira are expected to follow him out of the door. I know the three of them played very little football last season, but they were still attacking options that Arteta could have turned to who have now departed.

“So I really believe someone should come in to give Arteta another option in attack. If that doesn’t happen, it will feel like a bit of an underwhelming window for Arsenal in my opinion, despite the decent additions of Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino.

“Nico Williams is a winger we know they like, but that would be a tough deal to get done this late in the window. Yes, he has a release clause which makes it impossible to rule out, but it’s far from clear whether he would even want the move should that clause be activated.

“So if Arsenal are to do something, it looks like being one of those surprise signings that potentially catches us a bit off guard.

“Arteta did hint that something could still happen after the game against Villa and I’m sure he will be pushing for more because he will want as strong a squad as possible ahead of such a demanding season.”