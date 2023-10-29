Arsenal tipped to rival Man Utd for £60m England star; Man City also poised to join the race

Arsenal have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race for highly-rated Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, with Manchester City also interested.

Guehi is widely considered to be one of the best defenders in the Premier League. Crystal Palace signed him from Chelsea for £18m in 2021 and he has become one of their most important players.

Guehi has made 93 appearances for Crystal Palace so far, scoring five goals in the process. His solid performances have also earned him a regular spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

As reported by Football365, Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag is a huge admirer of Guehi’s, and would love to sign him at some point in the future.

Ten Hag is keen to bring in a new defender either in January or at the end of the season. The likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford for some time, and Guehi would be an upgrade on both of those players.

Crystal Palace certainly won’t let Guehi leave on the cheap, however. Previous reports suggest that the Eagles would only consider offers in excess of £60m for their star defender, but it’s unlikely they’ll let him go in January.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are ready to throw their hat into the ring. The report claims that the Gunners are also ‘huge admirers’ of Guehi.

It’s claimed that Arsenal are ‘aware’ that he will ‘not be for sale in January.’ This suits Mikel Arteta, however, as he is ‘happy to wait’ to sign Guehi as he sees him as part of his ‘long term plans.’

The Sun add that Manchester City have also been ‘linked’ with the defender, so they could also join the race for his signature. Their report also confirms that Crystal Palace will demand a ‘huge fee’ for the 23-year-old.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Arsenal, Man Utd or Man City test Crystal Palace’s resolve with a bid for Guehi in January.

As mentioned, though, it’s much more likely that the Eagles will sell Guehi at the end of the season, rather than this winter.

