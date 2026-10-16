Arsenal tipped to sign Erling Haaland from North West Counties Premier Division-bound City

Arsenal should sign Erling Haaland in the January transfer window as there is “no way that he’ll want to stay” at Man City.

That is the view of talkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham after seeing Man City found guilty of 114 of their 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League for breaching their financial rules.

Man City deny any wrongdoing and have appealed the verdict – but that has not stopped speculation as to how severe the punishment could be for breaking the rules.

Some of the potential punishments include being expelled from the Premier League or a huge points deduction that would almost guarantee relegation.

And that has meant speculation surrounding the future of players who wouldn’t want to play in a lower league and not compete in the Champions League for at least a couple of seasons.

Haaland is probably Man City’s most high-profile player and there have already been rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid in Spain.

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But Durham reckons Arsenal and Haaland could be the perfect marriage as the Gunners look for a striker to dominate the Premier League for years to come.

Durham said on talkSPORT: “I was thinking to myself, just imagine Man City get relegated to the North West Counties Premier Division…

“And all those players want to leave. Would any of those players get into the PSG side? I couldn’t really think of too many.

“Then, I thought Erling Haaland would get into any side in the world, his goal rate is phenomenal – and then an idea struck me.

“Arsenal in January should go for Erling Haaland.”

Arsenal need a goal-machine like Erling Haaland

Before explaining why he thinks it could happen, Durham added: “The reason is this. They’ve been dilly-dallying about, showing a bit of pity on Kai Havertz, saying he works hard, when he really isn’t that elite level striker that they want.

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“Arteta is sticking by his man Gyokeres, when we all know that he’s not good enough for that elite level. Arteta has just got to hold his hands up and say he’s got this one wrong, he’s never going to make it and we’re never going to get down this road.

“How good would it be for Arsenal, as they try to dominate domestically and in Europe, season after season, to sign the goal machine that is Erling Haaland?

“There’s no way that he’ll want to stay at Man City. Even if they stay in the Premier League, but have 30, 40, 50 points deducted for the next nine seasons, he will want to leave.

“He has to be playing elite level…so my hot take is that Arsenal in January should go all out for Erling Haaland.

“A serious bid. Not a Luis Suarez bid, the £1 extra that they made all those years ago, a serious proper bid that City can’t turn down and that Haaland can’t turn down. Then Arsenal will dominate home and abroad for years to come.”

Durham later concluded: “Arsenal lack the box office player…Haaland will be the box office finish that the team needs to be remembered forever more.”

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