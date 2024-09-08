Arsenal tipped to ward off Turkish interest in midfielder

Galatasaray are set to step up their interest in signing Arsenal midfielder Jorginho in a last-ditch attempt to reinforce their midfield.

The Turkish giants had reportedly harboured an interest in bringing in Manchester United midfielder Casemiro but the Brazilian has declared his desire to stay on at Old Trafford with the wages on offer not to his liking.

While Jorginho isn’t at the top of the pile when it comes to the Arsenal midfield, Mikel Arteta does not want to lose a squad member after the closing of the Premier League window.

Jorginho, who joined the club for £12m from Chelsea in January 2023, just signed a contract extension in May and remains a vital leadership role in the dressing room.

He has yet to appear in any of Arsenal’s opening three games of the season, but his expertise will be crucial as Mikel Arteta attempts to have his team battling on numerous fronts.

However, while Jorginho has extended his contract until next summer he may be enticed by the prospect of regular action in Turkey.

Jorginho, who has notched 52 appearances for Arsenal, was lauded as a “role model” by Arteta after agreeing fresh terms this summer, with the Spaniard complimenting his “unique playing style” that “makes everybody better around him”.

According to a report from the Mirror, Arsenal will not entertain a sale at all.

Arsenal did enhance their midfield options this summer by signing Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

However, the Spaniard will miss Arsenal’s forthcoming games after injuring his shoulder in training.

“He had a collision and he has a shoulder injury unfortunately,” Arteta said. “It looks like he’s going to be out for a few weeks.

“First session. He was really excited and everything was looking really good. He landed on the floor and Gabi [Magalhaes] landed on top of him and it looks like he has a small fracture probably.”

Jorginho appears to be happy and well settled at Arsenal and praised the club’e recent signing of compatriot Riccardo Calafiori.

“It’s a really good signing,” he said. “He’s a really good young player that will give a lot to the team. He’s a very professional guy, he is hungry to learn and humble. He has a lot to add and grow and learn and I think it’s going to be a good connection.

“To be fair I didn’t know him that much but when I got to know him and see him up close, it’s been great. He has great qualities.

“I sent him a few messages while we were there at the tournament and I spoke with him and said if he wants to take himself to the next level and grow, this is the right place for him to go.

“It’s nice to have a fratello here! We always try to help each other here and that’s what we’re going to do with him as well to make sure he feels at home straight away. It’s great that he’s here, hopefully he enjoys it and we’ll achieve big things together.”

Injury has kept Jorginho out of the latest Italy squad for the Nations League matches in the current international break.

