Arsenal tipped to ‘wrap out of blue’ fourth summer signing ‘quickly’ amid ‘imminent improved bid’

Premier League giants Arsenal have been tipped to “quickly wrap up” their next summer signing as an “improved bid is imminent”.

This summer’s transfer window was always going to be hectic for the Gunners and this is already proving the case.

The north London outfit needs to make a statement after coming up significantly short during the 2024/25 campaign, finishing second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season and failing to win a trophy.

Everyone knows that Arsenal’s top priority is to sign a striker and there is still work to be done as they scour the market for an upgrade on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Mikel Arteta‘s side have at least had success in pursuit of reinforcements in other positions, though.

Arsenal are yet to officially complete a signing, but they are understood to have everything in place for Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard to join the club and their respective deals should be formally announced this week.

And while Arsenal are working on a deal for a striker and other attackers, their fourth addition looks likely to be a centre-back as they target Valencia starlet Cristhian Mosquera.

Arsenal expert Charles Watts expects the up-and-coming defender will have his move to the Emirates “wrapped up pretty quickly”.

“Arsenal’s move for Cristhian Mosquera was one of those deals that suddenly comes out of the blue,” Watts said in his column for Caught Offside.

“There were tentative links a while back, but nothing massively serious, and then all of a sudden an offer had gone for the defender.

“At the time of writing this column, there is no agreement between Arsenal and Valencia for the defender, with Arsenal’s opening offer having been rejected.

“Arsenal are expected to return imminently with an improved bid and with reports suggesting that personal terms have already been agreed with Mosquera, this feels like one that could be wrapped up pretty quickly.”

Watts has also explained why the Gunners should prioritise the signing of Eberechi Eze, who has a £68m release clause in his Crystal Palace contract.

“I’m a huge fan of Eberechi Eze and have been pretty vocal this summer about my desire to see Arsenal make a move for him,” Watts added.

“There have now been discussions with his representatives to learn about the potential terms of any deal, but that is as far as things have gone so far.

“And Arsenal have had discussions with the representatives of lots of wide players so far this summer as Andrea Berta looks to assess all the options that could be available on the market.

“So these talks with Eze’s agents do not mean that an offer is forthcoming from Arsenal, but I have to admit I hope one does come this summer as I think he would be perfect for this Arsenal squad.”