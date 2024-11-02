Arsenal title credentials questioned as Arteta backed to drop attacker after tough loss

Joe Cole has admitted he is “second-guessing” his prediction that Arsenal will win the title after they lost to Newcastle, and he believes Mikel Arteta could drop Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal started Saturday five points behind Manchester City, and could have ended it eight points behind them. Indeed, the Gunners played the early Premier League game, in which they were beaten by Newcastle.

City then only had to beat Bournemouth to extend the gap, but lost. Liverpool, though, did win, and their gap from the top of the table to Arsenal, now fourth, is seven points.

With a big gap to the top, and following a loss to Newcastle, former Premier League attacker Cole has questioned Arsenal’s title credentials.

“I think this is a season-turning result for Newcastle. A lot of people tipped Arsenal for the league, me included, but I’m second-guessing that now after what I saw today,” he said on TNT Sports.

“They need to go back, take ownership and lift themselves ahead of a huge week now. Going to [Inter] Milan and playing Chelsea who have been in great form.

“I’ve had a change of heart, yeah. I’m not doing a full reversal yet but I’m having a change of heart.”

Cole also feels changes will be made by Arsenal boss Arteta for the next game, including potentially Trossard being dropped.

“I’m sure Mikel will make changes because Trossard was off it today, he’s fantastic but there will be changes,” he said.

Trossard has scored two goals for the Gunners this season, but has not done so for four games in the Premier League. He has started the three most recent games in that stretch, which have resulted in two losses and a draw.

Arsenal have failed to score in two of those games, against Bournemouth and Newcastle, so there’s a chance that there are indeed changes in the attack going forwards, in order to change the fortunes of the side.

