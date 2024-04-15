Arsenal title ‘gone’ with City tipped to ‘reel off’ remaining games as ‘lazy’ Gunner is slammed

Paul Merson does not think Arsenal can win the Premier League title

Paul Merson insists Arsenal can no longer win the Premier League title after the 2-0 home defeat to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

The Gunners were downed by the Villans on Sunday thanks to late goals from Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins – who grabbed his 19th league goal of the campaign.

Merson: Arsenal out Premier League title race

Mikel Arteta’s men had the opportunity to finish the weekend top of the table and capitalise on a shock Liverpool loss at home to Crystal Palace but after a strong first-half display, they were completely outplayed and succumbed to a gut-wrenching defeat.

Instead of the Liverpool and Arsenal results making us stand up and say, ‘Wow, anything can happen in football! What a title race,’ it is making us all feel a little bit sick at the thought of Manchester City winning their sixth league title in seven years.

Well, that is unless you are a City fan. Or a City player. Or Pep Guardiola.

Leandro Trossard missed a sitter in the first half and had that gone in, we would all have a very different perspective on the title race, but with six games to go and two points behind the reigning champions, ex-Arsenal midfielder Merson does not see his former side winning their first Premier League in two decades.

“They’re chasing the best team in the world,” Merson told Sky Sports. “The best team who have done it year in, year out.

“It’s not like we’re sitting here thinking, ‘I wonder how Man City will be this season with the rest of the games’. They will reel them off. They’ll keep playing and playing and wiping teams away.

“If it was someone else they were chasing down, every chance. I’ve seen this team too many times, they’re bang out of luck Arsenal. They’re chasing one of the best teams ever to play football.”

Arsenal defender Ben White is ‘lazy’ – Merson

Merson was also critical of Arsenal duo Benjamin White and Kai Havertz after the defeat, calling the former “lazy” for “jumping out of a tackle”.

“You’ve got to stop that cross!” Merson said when watching a replay of Havertz’s attempt at defending.

“There was a time when Ben White jumped out of a tackle before coming off. You’ve got to stop these things.

“These chances come around not too many chances in a lifetime of winning the league and you’ve got to get out there and stop that.

“Ben White is jumping out of a tackle, he’s a defender jumping out. You don’t get these chances. You go home tonight and think that’s gone. For me it’s gone.

“You’ve worked that hard for 32 games to go that extra yard, just one yard to stop that cross. It’s lazy. [The title] is 100 per cent gone.”

