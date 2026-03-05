Arsenal have been told “there will be an asterisk next to their name” should they win the Premier League title this season as “there is nothing beautiful” about Mikel Arteta’s “gamesmanship” masters.

Bukayo Saka’s early deflected goal was enough to see Arsenal claim all three points at the Amex and stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points after Manchester City drew with Nottingham Forest at the Etihad.

It was a “tortuous” affair and an exhibition which Hurzeler took great issue with after the game as the Brighton boss hit out at the Gunners’ time-wasting and questioned whether there was any joy to be had from the spectacle.

“If I asked everyone in this room did they enjoy this football game, I’m sure maybe one raises his arm because he’s a big Arsenal fan, besides that, no chance,” Hurzeler insisted.

“There was only one team that tried to play football today. I will never be that kind of manager who tries to win in that way.”

READ MORE: Arsenal-baiting manager is ‘spanner’; he’s far worse than Mikel Arteta

Former Newcastle manager Alan Pardew was similarly disparaging on talkSPORT, claiming their title win would be adorned by an “asterisk” owing to their disregard for beauty in football and focus on “gamesmanship” to win games.

He said: “When I’m looking at them with my football manager’s head on, they’re so professional. They do every bit of gamesmanship to get it over the line,” he noted.

“There’ll be an asterisk next to their name because you’ve only got to look at them… and say, it’s just a functional display. They’re good, they’re strong, they’re powerful. But there is nothing beautiful about them. That’s the truth.”

READ MORE: Everything coming up Arsenal as title and relegation battles reshaped on night of drama

When asked about Hurzeler’s comments after the game, Arteta replied: “What a surprise.”

Asked if he wanted to elaborate on his response, Arteta added: “No. You just go back to the previous games and you’ll find a lot of comments like this always.

“I love my players. That’s the highlight. I love my players, we love our players and I love the way we compete.”

Asked if he cares what another manager says about him, Arteta replied: “Care? Yeah. Depends… and the comments, and the purpose of that.”

READ NEXT: Hurzeler turns us into Arsenal fans in 15 self-satisfied words as Arteta takes the high road