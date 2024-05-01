Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with Arsenal and Man City.

According to reports, Arsenal ‘will accept offers’ for three players to ‘fund’ a summer move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Gunners have done some phenomenal business in recent years as they have become a consistent contender for the Premier League title.

They are unlikely to stand still during this summer’s transfer window as they are expected to pursue a new midfielder, who could replace Thomas Partey.

Arsenal expert Charles Watts has encouraged the Premier League giants to find a “new long-term successor to Partey” this summer.

“He can be so dynamic in the No.8 role and can be such a threat in the final third. The more I see of him playing there, the more I think that could be his long-term position,” Watts told Caught Offside.

“He’s taken to it so well and will only get better the more comfortable he gets playing there. So I’d be looking for a new No.6. Someone who can come in and play behind Rice – a new long-term successor to Thomas Partey.”

Guimaraes has emerged as a potential target. He is being linked with several Premier League clubs but it’s been suggested that Arsenal and Manchester City are among his potential destinations.

Newcastle are being impacted by Financial Fair Play at the moment and they may be forced to sanction a big-money sale this summer to balance the books.

There is a £100m release clause in Guimaraes’ contract but the Arsenal and Man City target reportedly has a ‘verbal agreement’ with Newcastle which will allow him leave for £80m if a Champions League club makes a move in the summer.

According to a report from Football Insider, ‘Arsenal are willing to sell Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah this summer to fund a move for Guimaraes’.

‘All three players are now surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta looks to transform the Gunners into a force in European football. ‘Football Insider revealed on Monday (29 April) that Arsenal and Man City are big admirers of Newcastle’s Guimaraes. ‘It is believed that Arsenal will have to sell home-grown stars to avoid breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) with a move for Guimaraes. ‘Academy products are considered pure profit under PSR – and can be reflected as such in the club’s 2023-24 accounts if they are sold before 30 June. ‘The Gunners now face a race against time to raise the funds required to land top target Guimaraes when his release clause becomes active early in the summer window.’

