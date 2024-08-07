Arsenal tipped to ‘activate signing’ with terms ‘agreed’; swap deal involving England star mooted

According to reports, England international Aaron Ramsdale could leave Arsenal as part of a swap deal as he looks to be a starter elsewhere.

Arsenal were always likely to be busy during this summer’s transfer window after they narrowly missed out on the Premier League title last season.

So far this summer, the Gunners have invested heavily to make David Raya’s move from Brentford permanent, while they have signed Italy international Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

The Premier League giants have also moved to offload several unwanted talents to raise funds for signings, with Emile Smith Rowe being offloaded for around £28m plus add-ons.

Arsenal could also offload Ramsdale and Eddie Nketiah after they dropped down the pecking order last season.

Spain international Raya replaced Ramsdale as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper last summer and the Englishman must leave if he wants to play regularly in 2024/25.

A report from talkSPORT claims Ramsdale could be involved in a transfer ‘merry-go-round’ this month as Wolves shot-stopper Dan Bentley could be his replacement.

The report explains: ‘England duo Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone are key components in a possible goalkeeper merry-go-round.

‘Ramsdale and Johnstone are both high on the wanted list of a number of Premier League clubs including Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Southampton.

‘Johnstone wants to leave Selhurst Park after falling behind Dean Henderson in the Palace pecking order while Ramsdale has only started one Premier League game since December.

‘If Wolves manage to sign either shot-stopper then they will listen to offers for regular number one Jose Sa while Arsenal are still keen to snare Molineux number two Dan Bentley as a Ramsdale replacement to help their homegrown quota.’

While Ramsdale is edging nearer the exit door, Arsenal could move to sign Spain international Mikel Merino in the coming days.

Arsenal are known to be in the market for a new centre-midfielder and 28-year-old Merino has emerged as a target after he impressed for Spain at Euro 2024.

Real Sociedad star Merino is also available for an affordable fee as he has just entered the final year of his contract.

A report in Spain claims Merino has ‘agreed’ personal terms with Arsenal, but he is ‘waiting for his future to be clarified’ as the English outfit ‘have not made any offer’ for the £25m-rated midfielder.

However, it is also noted that head coach Mikel Arteta has ‘personally endorsed this signing’ and they are ‘likely to activate the signing’ before the summer transfer window closes.