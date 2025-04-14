Kingsley Coman is wanted by both Arsenal and Tottenham this summer

Arsenal and Tottenham are both in the mix for Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman, who reportedly wants to leave, with the battle for his signature being taken ‘seriously’.

Both the Gunners and Spurs want to add new attackers for different reasons. For the former, their desire for fresh talent is to strengthen the depth in their side to push for trophies, given they’ve had a number of detrimental injuries up top this season.

Tottenham’s desire to land a new attacker stems from a desperate need to improve their fortunes, given they’re 15th in the Premier League.

According to Florian Plettenberg, both clubs want to sign Bayern Munich man Coman. He reports the winger, with 329 Bayern games under his belt, has ‘internally expressed his desire to leave’.

It’s believed Arsenal are currently the ‘most concrete option’ in England, given one of their main targets, Coman’s Bayern team-mate Leroy Sane, is set to extend his contract at the club.

Spurs, meanwhile, would ‘like to sign’ Coman but are currently ‘in a waiting position’ due to his high salary.

Elsewhere, it’s said Saudi Pro League clubs are ‘taking the matter seriously’ and are ‘planning a visit to Munich for talks with Bayern’.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Thomas Frank reveals Arsenal vs Real Madrid prediction in crucial Champions League clash

👉 Sneaky Real Madrid ‘deploying usual transfer strategy’ to sign Arsenal star in cut-price transfer

👉 Premier League prize money table revealed after latest TV announcement

At 28, Coman could conceivably still play at the top level in Europe for a while longer, having been directly involved in 10 goals for Bayern this season.

But he’s hardly ever played consistent minutes at the club, so is not likely to be a starring member of the Arsenal or Tottenham sides.

As such, there might well be an appeal to heading to Saudi, where he could play consistently, with the level slightly lower, while also being paid a lot of money for doing so.

Who wins the race will depend on who can convince Bayern to sell, with two years left on Coman’s deal, and as yet, it’s not clear who’d have the best chance of doing that.

READ MORE: Neville calls out Arsenal star who has suffered a ‘big drop-off’ under Arteta this season