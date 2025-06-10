Tognozzi tells Arsenal to sign Juventus star in ‘gift for Arteta’ as winger budget is revealed

Arsenal head scout Matteo Tognozzi wants the Gunners to bring Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz to the Emirates Stadium this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners failed to win any silverware again in the season just gone with Mikel Arteta’s side finishing as runners-up in the Premier League for a third straight campaign.

But the Arsenal hierarchy are once again backing Arteta and new sporting director Andrea Berta as they look to build a squad capable of competing on all fronts next term.

Despite reports that Real Madrid have been looking to hijack the transfer, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein confirmed on Tuesday that Arsenal see a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad as ‘done and signed’.

And Arsenal seem to have made improving their attack as their next objective in the summer window with a deal for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko also understood to be progressing positively.

Arsenal boss Arteta insisted that the Gunners needed a bigger squad to compete again next season with the north Londoners “going to do everything we can to improve it”.

Arteta said back in May: “We need that, for sure. With the numbers that we started the season and [the numbers] to provide for next season, with the demands we’re going to have and especially with the players that we have who are coming through long-term surgeries, it’s very unrealistic [to deliver trophies].

“We know that, we have to address that and we’re going to do everything we can to improve it.

“Especially because we are going to lose quite a lot of players. There are players out of contract, there are players who have come here on loan.

“So the squad becomes really thin on top of the injuries that we have. We know we have that duty, that necessity and we have players in the academy that can help. Great, but if not we know what we have to do.”

And now Italian outlet Tuttosport claims that Arsenal is ‘most interested club’ in Juventus winger Yildiz with claims that the Gunners made a bid for him 18 months ago.

The report adds that the Gunners ‘have a budget of £50-60 million to buy a winger during this transfer window’ and Berta ‘would like to give coach Mikel Arteta a young talent capable of becoming a top player’.

And that ‘gift for Arteta’ could be Yildiz with head scout Tognozzi helping Juventus sign the Turkey international and the Arsenal head scout ‘would like to try to replicate also across the Channel, Juve permitting, of course.’