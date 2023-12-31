Arsenal told 12-goal PL striker is ‘best candidate’ for transfer as Arteta is warned against signing Toney

Arsenal have been warned against signing Ivan Toney from Premier League rivals Brentford during the upcoming January transfer window.

It is being widely reported that Arsenal will look to sign a new striker in January as Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus have struggled in front of goal in recent months.

Together they have just eight goals in their 32 Premier League appearances this season so Arsenal are arguably lacking a top-level striker who could take Mikel Arteta‘s side to the next level.

Toney has been consistently mentioned as a target after he scored 20 Premier League goals last season. The England international is yet to play for Brentford this season as he has been serving a ban for his betting offences but he is due to return in January.

The striker is reportedly valued at £80m by Brentford and former Premier League forward Chris Sutton thinks Arsenal should avoid him as he will be lacking “match sharpness”.

“They are playing catch-up to Liverpool, with City hot on their heels – Pep Guardiola’s side would go above them if they win their game in hand,” Sutton said in an interview with BBC Sport.

“There’s been plenty of talk already about how manager Mikel Arteta needs to sign another striker in January.

“Brentford’s Ivan Toney has been linked for a while, but he has not played for months because of his suspension. He will have been training, but how much match sharpness does he have?”

Instead of Toney, Sutton thinks Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke – who has scored 12 Premier League goals this season – is the “best candidate” to be Arsenal’s next striker.

“Arsenal are trying to win the title, so they haven’t got time to wait for anyone to get up to speed,” Sutton added.

“If we are looking at the names that are supposedly within their grasp, Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke stands out as the best candidate.”

Earlier this week, Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola suggested Solanke has benefitted from his side’s gradual improvement this season.

“I don’t feel Dom has changed so much from the beginning of the season, it’s not like he was not playing well and now different,” said Iraola.

“The collective improvement probably makes him look a little bit better, but he was very good since day one.

“He scored on the first day of the season and he has been really good from the beginning.”