It’s been suggested that Mikel Arteta could “berate himself” if Arsenal miss out on the Premier League title as his use of one player has been “pointless”.

Arsenal are top of the Premier League with two games remaining, but Man City will overtake them if Pep Guardiola’s side take maximum points from their last three fixtures.

Man City play first this weekend as they face Fulham at Craven Cottage, while Arsenal travel to Manchester United on Sunday.

The Gunners will come up against Everton on the final day. Man City meanwhile will face Tottenham Hotspur next Tuesday before they host West Ham in their last game.

City find form at the right time…

Man City are *once again* purring at the right time as they have won six Premier League games in a row to put themselves on track to win the title for the fourth consecutive season.

Arsenal fell apart during last season’s run-in as they missed out on the title, but they have stood firm this time. Since losing 2-0 to Aston Villa on April 14, Arteta‘s team have won four league games on the bounce.

Presenter Richard Keys has commented on Arsenal star Declan Rice during his latest blog post.

Responding to David Moyes claiming Rice’s absence is the main reason behind West Ham’s defensive struggles this season, Keys hit out at Arteta for not using the England international correctly earlier this season.

“It took a millisecond for David Moyes to reply – ‘Declan Rice’, he said. The question was ‘why have West Ham conceded so many goals this season?’” Keys said in his blog.

“It’s 70 now. Only the bottom 3 have conceded more. That’s a scary stat.

“Moyes wasn’t blaming Rice of course – he was bemoaning the fact that Rice isn’t in his team anymore. Losing Rice isn’t the only reason West Ham have come up short, but more on that in a moment.

“Rice is a Rolls Royce. I said as much earlier in the season when I blasted him for being Declan Nice. He was tippy-tappying about in midfield, playing second fiddle to Zinchenko, playing sideways and backwards.

“That’s not his game. I know it’s what he was being asked to do, but it was frustrating to see such a talent being wasted.”

Keys also pointed out that Arteta may “berate himself for playing the wrong team” against Villa as he has an “obsession” with Oleksandr Zinchenko.

“Arsenal have looked so much better when they’ve played with Jorghino or – freeing Rice to get involved all over the pitch,” Keys added.

“Thank goodness Arteta’s obsession with Zinchenko, in that pointless inverted role, seems over. If they don’t win the title I wonder if he’ll berate himself for playing the wrong team v Villa? I said on the Monday after that defeat he’d got it wrong so I’m not trying to be clever now.

“Playing Zinchenko meant anchoring Rice and also giving Havertz a different role. It didn’t work. It doesn’t work. Havertz is an 8 1/2 – 9. On that subject – do Arsenal really need a proper 9? They’re the league’s top goal scorers – so why?

“Anyway – it’s great to see Rice back doing what he does best and of course West Ham have missed him.”