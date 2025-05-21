According to reports, Arsenal have been provided a major transfer boost as a ‘deal is on’ for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo this summer.

The Brazil international joined Real Madrid from Santos for around £38m in 2019. He has 68 goals and 50 assists in his 268 appearances for the Spanish giants.

The versatile 24-year-old can play across the forward line and he’s often produced big performances for Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Despite this, Rodrygo has endured a difficult season in 2024/25 as he’s only made 22 La Liga starts following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

Rodrygo is currently behind Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in Real Madrid’s pecking order and a recent report claimed he refused to play against FC Barcelona on May 11.

This alleged act has fuelled transfer speculation in recent days, with Arsenal understood to be among the clubs interested in signing him.

Arsenal have endured a disappointing trophyless season, with Mikel Arteta’s side set to finish second in the Premier League for a third consecutive year.

Arteta has already declared that they will be busy in the transfer market and this is needed if they are going to bridge the gap to Liverpool.

The Gunners are known to be in the market for a new striker, but they also need to sign an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Rodrgyo would fit the bill.

There was a fresh twist in the Rodrygo saga on Wednesday morning, with it reported that Real Madrid have joined the race to sign Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams.

Should Real Madrid sign Williams, this will reportedly lead to one exit and Rodrygo has reportedly been deemed the ‘leading candidate’ to be sold.

Now, German journalist Florian Plettenberg confirms Arsenal are ‘serious considering’ a move for Rodrygo.

He tweeted: “Understand Arsenal are now seriously considering a transfer for #Rodrygo!

“Talks have begun behind the scenes. The 24-year-old is a potential departure candidate at Real Madrid. It’s difficult but Arsenal are currently exploring all options for a possible transfer. Deal on.”

Ex-Arsenal star Jermaine Pennant thinks Rodrygo would be a good signing for his former side, with him and one alternative deemed ideal upgrades on Martinelli.

“Martinelli’s got all the attributes. Great pace, he’s direct, he gets into great positions. But he lacks end product,” Pennant said.

“It’s the opposite of Saka. He gets into great areas but just doesn’t do the right thing at the last second.”

“If Arsenal can land Rodrygo or Nico Williams, it could be the final spark the team needs.”