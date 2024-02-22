Arsenal told the ‘five games’ that will ‘decide’ Premier League title race with Liverpool, City

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry thinks the Gunners’ “last five games away from home will decide” the Premier League title race for his former side.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently third in the table, one point behind Manchester City and five behind pacesetters Liverpool, who have played a game extra.

After losses to Fulham and West Ham over the Christmas period, many believed Arsenal did not have what it takes to compete with City and the Reds.

Since their winter break in Dubai, they have been in relentless form, winning all five of their league games and scoring 21 goals.

This has thrown the Gunners right back in the mix with a three-horse race for the Premier League title now on.

Arsenal fell short in the race with Man City last term and club legend Henry thinks the Gunners’ final five away games in the Premier League in 22/23 “will decide the title”.

“When you are third, you don’t feel comfortable,” the Frenchman told CBS Sports. “Where I am kind of happy, I mentioned it, the front three not scoring enough goals and people go on the bandwagon straight away ‘they need a striker’.

“They needed to finish their opportunities because they had so many opportunities.

“I could show you games where they had chances way more easier than the one they scored with recently, but they didn’t put the ball into the back of the net.

“When we are in a situation when we create chances and we put the ball into the back of the net, even playing without Gabriel Jesus, we can be very difficult to beat.

“But the last five games away from home will decide the title for us at Arsenal.”

Arsenal were unable to carry their Premier League form into the Champions League this week, losing their last-16 first leg against Porto on Wednesday.

It was a measured – yet underwhelming – performance from Arteta’s men, who were punished for a lapse in concentration when Galeno curled the ball past David Raya deep into stoppage time.

The Gunners will look to make amends in their return leg at the Emirates in three weeks.

