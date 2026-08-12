Arsenal know how to get Ezri Konsa after a deal for Cristian Romero became difficult

Arsenal have learned how they can convince Aston Villa to sell them Ezri Konsa, after being told Cristian Romero would cost an “astronomical fee.”

The Gunners are on the hunt for reinforcements in defence after William Saliba’s injury in the World Cup, which will sideline him for months. Sporting director Andrea Berta has reportedly been in touch with the representatives of Konsa and, more surprisingly, Romero.

Throughout the summer, there have been links between Arsenal and Konsa, though the £60million fee has proven a sticking point.

But per Football Insider, Villa will “find it hard to turn down” an offer near that, but not specifically of it.

It’s said the Gunners remain a sizeable distance below Villa’s asking price for Konsa, but will only need to get near the aforementioned fee.

With two years left on his deal, the Midlands outfit plan to ensure they can secure ‘maximum value’ for their centre-back.

There have even been reports of late that they’ll sell previous World Cup champion Emi Martinez if it means they can keep Konsa.

Romero fee will be astronomical

Links with Romero appear short-lived after Arsenal were told it would take a huge figure to prise him away from rivals Tottenham and across north London.

Insider Ben Jacobs said: “Very slim, unless there’s a clause that we don’t know about, because Tottenham don’t want to do business with Arsenal.

“And as you said, it would take astronomical money to even start a conversation. And Arsenal have been quite disciplined in the market. Romero would be open to Arsenal as one option, but nothing really more to say at this point. And Atleti are the ones working on this deal. They know the number because Napoli have already agreed a €40m fee.

“It’s just a case of being unable, as it stands, to get terms over the line with the player. Because as he said last year, he would be very open to a move to LaLiga, which by all accounts would be both a football and a family decision. So as it stands, Atleti feel in control.

“Barcelona could, in theory, with Ronald Araujo going off to Liverpool on an initial loan with a buy option, also look to strengthen in defence. But LaLiga is looking like the most likely destination.

“And if Arsenal want to change that, they would likely have to put crazy money on the table and still hope that Tottenham answer that call. Arsenal are also keen on Ezri Konsa. There’s a goal on the valuation with Aston Villa, but they’ve not given up on that as a possible option as well.”

READ MORE: Former Tottenham man tells Arsenal of ‘bigger coup’ from Spurs than Romero after shock links