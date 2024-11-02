Arsenal told they have a ‘long way back’ as they’re ‘to blame’ for allowing big Man City gap

Former Arsenal man Martin Keown has told the club that they have a “long way back” in the title race, but they have “only themselves to blame” for allowing Manchester City a huge head start to the trophy.

The Gunners began the day five points behind Premier League leaders City, and could end it with that gap being stretched to eight. City will need to win at Bournemouth to further open the gap, but it will have been helped by Arsenal’s loss to Newcastle.

Arsenal were hit quickly by the Magpies, when striker Alexander Isak opened the scoring with 12 minutes on the clock.

Former Arsenal man Keown felt three defenders had poor contributions leading to the goal, and attributed the position the club nw find themselves in as a problem entirely caused by themselves.

“[Thomas] Partey, playing full-back, there has got to be height and distance on that clearance,” Keown said.

“Then look at the distance between Gabriel and [William] Saliba. Gabriel gets drawn to the ball, it’s up to Saliba to talk him back into that position and gets touch-tight in the box. Look, it’s a fantastic ball in, great execution.

“But it could have been avoided if you got tough-tight there in the box. There’s only one striker, there’s two defenders and they don’t deal with it.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Arsenal’s ‘best £20m spent’ has been their worst player in the Premier League this season

👉 Vieira urges Arsenal to sign £75m Premier League star – ‘He’s the right player’

👉 The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Premier League caretaker managers…

“It is early in the season but it is a long way back now.

“Arsenal didn’t manage to impose themselves on the game. They didn’t really get going and they have only themselves to blame for that.”

Liverpool, in second place, could also open up a gap to Arsenal, while the Gunners could be leapfrogged by a few sides this weekend, dropping from third to potentially as low as seventh if the few teams below them all pick up wins.

READ MORE: Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal: Poor Gunners dealt huge PL title blow with devastating loss at St James’ Park